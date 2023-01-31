Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 6:27 PM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO), IMO:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.74K Followers

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Hughes - Vice President, Investor Relations

Brad Corson - Chairman, President, and CEO

Dan Lyons - Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration

Jon Wetmore - Vice President, Downstream

Conference Call Participants

Greg Pardy - RBC Capital Markets

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Dennis Fong - CIBC World Markets

Menno Hulshof - TD Securities

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Imperial Oil 4Q Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dave Hughes, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Dave Hughes

Thank you very much, and good morning everybody. Welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. Here today are Brad Corson, Chairman, President, and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream; Jon Wetmore, Vice President of the Downstream; and Sherri Evers, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development.

Let me just start with the cautionary statement. Today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. The definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in Attachment 6 of our most recent press release and are available on our website with a link to this conference call.

Today's comments may also contain forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, and actual future performance, and operating results can vary materially depending on a number of factors and assumptions.

Forward-looking information and the risk factors and assumptions are described in further detail in our fourth quarter earnings release that we issued this morning, as well as our most recent Form 10-K. All of these documents are available on SEDAR, EDGAR, and on our website. So, please refer to those.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.