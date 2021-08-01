BioMarin: Priced For Perfection

Summary

  • BioMarin has a core cadre of molecules with modestly growing revenues.
  • Its VOXZOGO has clear blockbuster potential.
  • ROCTAVIAN, which is already approved in the EU, is coming on strong with FDA review pending.
  • BioMarin's outsized market cap and rich P/E ratio are rightly concerning for new investors.

BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) is a name that I have encountered from time to time, but have yet to research until this article. I am finding an interesting company with vast potential, and a rich $21 billion market cap.

Writing under the pseudonym "out of ignorance", I very much regard investing as a learning process. Investing failures are tuition paid. Investing successes enter the trove of lessons learned. In my Seeking Alpha articles I share my experience from decades of investing and from ~5 years of focused research on a variety of stocks, in recent years with a primary emphasis on healthcare stocks. I greatly appreciate those who take the time to share their reactions to articles, particularly those who share relevant anecdotes and experiences.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

