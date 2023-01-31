Cadence Bank (CADE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 6:53 PM ETCadence Bank (CADE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.74K Followers

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Will Fisackerly - Director of Corporate Finance

James Rollins - Chairman and CEO

Valerie Toalson - Senior EVP and CFO

Chris Bagley - President

Hank Holmes - Senior EVP and Chief Banking Officer

Paul Murphy - Executive Vice Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Brandon King - Truist

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Matt Olney - Stephens

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Cadence Bank Fourth Quarter 2022 Webcast and Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Will Fisackerly, Director of Finance. Please go ahead.

Will Fisackerly

Good morning. Thank you for joining the Cadence Bank fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. We have our executive management team here with us this morning, Dan, Paul, Chris, Valerie and Hank.

Our speakers will be referring to prepared slides during the discussion. You can find the slides by going to our Investor Relations page at ir.cadencebank.com where you'll find them on the link to our webcast or you can view them at the exhibit to the 8-K that we filed yesterday afternoon. These slides are also in the Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.

I would remind you that the presentation, along with our earnings release, contain our customary disclosures around forward-looking statements and any non-GAAP metrics that may be discussed. These disclosures regarding forward-looking statements contained in those documents apply to our presentation today.

And now I'll turn to Dan Rollins for his opening comments.

James Rollins

[technical difficulty] marked a year of tremendous change, progress

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.