The recovery in China equities has been underway since November, and with near-term catalysts on the horizon, including a full lifting of border restrictions and further policy support, the rally likely isn't stopping anytime soon. In this context, adding low-cost exposure to the China recovery is attractive, and at a ~0.3% expense ratio, the WisdomTree (WT) China ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF (NASDAQ:CXSE) is one of the cheapest out there.

The key question investors need to answer, though, is whether or not they want exposure to Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs). My view is that neglecting SOEs, particularly in property and financials, could result in some underperformance at this point in the cycle. Neither private ('POEs') nor SOEs have been spared from liquidity issues in key sectors like property, but the latter is receiving much of the balance sheet support. This could have a snowball effect - backed by stronger balance sheets and more financial flexibility, SOEs are better positioned to reinvest and capitalize on inorganic growth opportunities, adding to their existing advantages in tapping government-related segments. So, while I do favor the 'no SOE' approach by CXSE over the long run, the fund could suffer in the short run as the state/private company divergence looks set to widen before it narrows.

Fund Overview – Low-Cost China Exposure with No SOEs

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund seeks to track, before expenses, the equity performance of Chinese companies that are not state-owned enterprises (defined as companies with government ownership of >20%). In essence, CXSE differs from other US-listed China funds in its ability to neutralize risks related to government decisions on corporate-level strategy while keeping its expense ratio at an industry-low 0.3%.

As highlighted in the sector allocation graphic below, the ETF is most exposed to the consumer discretionary sector (35.2%), followed by healthcare (14.3%), information technology (11.1%), and financials (9.1%). While the fund's outsized allocation to consumer discretionary is consistent with prior years, the decline in weightage to communication services (due to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Baidu (BIDU), and Weibo (WB) dropping out of the index on ESG concerns) is the most notable change. The largest four sectors make up a cumulative ~70% fund allocation.

The fund's largest holdings are e-commerce leader Alibaba Group (BABA) (10.9%), insurance giant Ping An (OTCPK:PNGAY) (6.6%), consumer/retail shopping platform Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) (4.6%), and China's other e-commerce leader JD.com (JD) (3.7%). The top ten holdings represent 40.4% of the portfolio, with the highest single stock allocation weighting >10%, so this is a fairly concentrated fund. In addition, the particularly high consumer discretionary/e-commerce concentration means the ETF is highly levered to Chinese consumption trends, as well as fluctuations in the economic cycle.

On a YTD basis, the ETF has returned 11.7% (at the time of writing) and has appreciated in value by 59.8% since its inception in 2012, while on an annualized basis, the fund has compounded at a mid-single-digit % pace. Of note, the fund has generally tracked the YTD rally in Chinese equities, with SOE-inclusive funds like the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) and the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) running at 10.3% and 14.5%, respectively. Thus far, the fund has distributed $0.54/share for 2022 out of income; at an implied ~0.4% yield, though, this isn't a fund you own for distributions.

Step Up in Policy Support to Drive Near-Term SOE Outperformance

Recent commentary out of China suggests that policy support is being stepped up to reinforce the balance sheet of troubled SOEs; in particular, "systemically important" property developers and banks look set to be key beneficiaries. Of note, an interview from Xinhua with the Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Ni Hong, highlighted the importance of "forestalling and defusing risks in the sector" via supportive financing and policies at the city government level. This likely means more development and acquisition loan issuances for SOE developers, along with more favorable home purchase mortgage terms ("lower down payment ratios and mortgage rates"), paving the way for an SOE-led recovery for the beaten-down property sector. CXSE's lack of SOE exposure effectively means the ETF would miss out on the direct effects of this stimulus.

More broadly, Chinese policymaking is increasingly focused on SOE support via the "three arrows" – this includes bank lending, debt issuance, and equity financing. The availability of extended credit lines and bond issuances at favorable terms has allowed for increased investor confidence, in turn allowing listed property companies to also tap into equity financing to fund project delivery and shore up their balance sheets. From here, policy support for the SOEs looks set to continue with a potential "fourth arrow" involving more SOE bank/developer collaboration to further support liquidity via offshore loans backed by domestic guarantees.

Weighing the Implications for the SOE/POE Divergence

Beyond the near term, the SOEs' funding advantage could result in a more compelling mid-term growth trajectory as well. Better funding and, by extension, more financial flexibility to accelerate pipeline growth position SOEs for market share gains over their private counterparts. Case in point - per recent property data, SOEs now account for eight of the mainland builders' top ten list, with state-owned Poly Development and Holdings leading the SOE rejuvenation.

The other key implication is on the valuation side - limited credit risk and a better earnings growth profile also mean a wider valuation premium for SOEs. And while private companies also stand to benefit from incremental liquidity injections going forward, it might be too early to underwrite a completely benign liquidity scenario for the POEs at this stage. All in all, coming out of a COVID-driven liquidity crunch, downside protection is crucial, and backed by favorable policymaking, SOEs currently present the best risk/reward play. Maintaining purely private exposure, thus, risks some near-term underperformance, in my view.

Don't Neglect the SOEs

With China's zero-COVID policy 'u-turn' now official, Chinese equities have begun pricing in a recovery; current valuations are still below early 2022 levels, though, so the rally likely still has legs. Of the many low-cost vehicles available to US investors to play the China recovery, the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF stands out for its exclusion of SOEs and industry-low expense ratio.

WisdomTree makes a strong case for secular SOE underperformance through the cycles, but coming out of a liquidity crunch, SOEs tend to be safer options due to their balance sheets being backstopped by the government. Thus, the ETF's focus on private companies could lead to near and perhaps even mid-term underperformance, should the SOEs leverage their financial flexibility to capture M&A opportunities to gain share vs. their private counterparts. At a ~10x P/cash flow valuation and a below-peer ~0.3% expense ratio, there's a lot to like here, but for now, I would opt for ETFs with broader China exposure like the iShares MSCI China ETF or the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF.