CXSE: Don't Neglect The State Owned Enterprises

Summary

  • The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF is unique in that it offers investors low-cost China equities exposure without the 'risk' of state ownership.
  • While SOEs tend to come with baggage, they also come with significant state-supported advantages, which could be crucial amid an ongoing liquidity crunch in key sectors.
  • With SOEs poised to outperform in the near term, maintaining a broader exposure to China equities seems like the better option here.

Myanmar Prime Minister Soe Win Visits China

Andrew Wong/Getty Images News

The recovery in China equities has been underway since November, and with near-term catalysts on the horizon, including a full lifting of border restrictions and further policy support, the rally likely isn't stopping anytime soon. In this context, adding low-cost

Chart
Data by YCharts

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF Overview

WisdomTree

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF Sector Allocation

WisdomTree

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF Stock Holdings

WisdomTree

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF Distribution

WisdomTree

China Property Sales Top-Ten List

Mingtiandi

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

