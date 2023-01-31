Eagle Point Credit Company Is Not Suitable For (Most) Retirees Today

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.4K Followers

Summary

  • 2023 has started with an upbeat tone across financial markets as investors look toward a positive shift in economic indicators.
  • Ultra-high yield investments, such as Eagle Point Credit Company, have seen a sharp rise in NAV premiums as investors pour back into riskier funds.
  • Eagle Point Credit Company primarily owns equity-tranche CLO assets on B-rated senior secured loans - creating immense leverage on an otherwise stable investment.
  • ECC is good at fulfilling its role and is not necessarily a "bad investment" but is only suitable for speculators due to its high risk of permanent catastrophic loss.
  • ECC's track record does not indicate its risk strongly since it has never traded during rising corporate bankruptcies. While the debate continues, I believe this scenario could occur in 2023.
Complacency

biffspandex/E+ via Getty Images

The past three years have seen immense volatility in the market and economic trends. The initial shock from pandemic lockdowns led to a significant economic downturn that was relatively short-lived due to enormous government stimulus (deficit spending, global QE, etc.). Of course, the massive increase in

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.4K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.