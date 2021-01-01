We Are

Investment thesis

I recommend to invest in Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM). The increasing global demand for mobile data and the growing use of wireless devices is expected to drive growth in this market, estimated to be over $48 billion as of 3Q22. CMBM's wireless fabric, which offers high spectral efficiency and advanced RF algorithms, provides a scalable solution for network administrators. The company's comprehensive offering allows fixed wireless operators to roll out broadband services across all use cases and provides a one-stop shop for wireless internet service providers. CMBM's successful sales strategy, which uses a "land and expand" approach, has enabled the company to keep a loyal customer base and generate recurring revenue. In addition, 3Q22 earnings indicate that CMBM continues to see strong demand with less supply constraints.

Business overview

CMBM provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions. Wireless fabric is one of the many products offered by the business. Other products in this category include intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

3Q22 earnings

Growing consumption of data

According to research conducted by a partner with Bell Labs, global mobile data demand is expected to increase by multiple times from 2021 to 2030, which translates to 27 to 75GB per subscriber in 2030. In my opinion, the increasing number of service provider and enterprise use cases for connected devices will be the primary driver of data traffic growth. Use the clearest illustration from real life as an illustration. Consumers are utilizing wirelessly connected devices to access digital applications, content, and maintain social connections. Businesses are installing their own networks to link employees and their personal devices to internal systems, remote servers, and the cloud.

While wired broadband from sources like cable, DSL, and optical fibre cables can efficiently transport large amounts of data in highly populated urban areas, the expense often makes this option unfeasible in less populated areas and rural regions. In addition to the impracticality of delivering connectivity to ever-evolving sensor and device networks, wired broadband lacks the real-time adaptability necessary for industrial networks. Like many conventional, cheaper wireless network solutions, these ones fall short when it comes to providing the enterprise-grade IT infrastructure needed for mission-critical software applications. However, the large equipment expense and management costs associated with carrier-grade wireless infrastructure, which is more commonly found in metropolitan networks, make it unsuitable for these deployments.

As a result of the foregoing, CMBM operates in a massive TAM. As of 3Q22, the TAM is projected by management to be over $48 billion. Looking at the market from above, we can see the many different entry points that CMBM has, including service providers, enterprises, governments, and industrials. Each of these can be further broken down into a variety of subcategories. As such, I believe the growth runway for CMBM is long here.

3Q22 earnings

CMBM wireless fabric

Through the use of CMBM, network administrators can scale to meet the needs of a growing user base in a linear fashion without sacrificing service quality. This is made possible by CMBM's high spectral efficiency, which increases channel efficiency by suppressing interference. Further, by employing cutting-edge methods like frequency reuse, channel switching based on congestion, and noise filtering, CMBM's radio frequency algorithms propel network performance. These algorithms, developed by CMBM's expert RF engineers, necessitate a thorough familiarity with RF signal processing, and as such, deliver exceptional results.

3Q22 earnings

Comprehensive offering

In my opinion, this is CMBM's strongest competitive advantage. It paves the way for Fixed Wireless operators to roll out broadband services across all use cases without having to worry about integrating a plethora of vendors into their infrastructure. For customers interested in adopting a standards-based strategy, CMBM also provides an LTE-based product. Additionally, Fixed Wireless operators can now offer Managed WiFi services to businesses and government agencies thanks to CMBM WiFi products. The best part is that the CMBM cnMaestro management platform can be used to oversee all of these services at once. In my opinion, CMBM can be seen as a one-stop shop for wireless internet service provider [WISPs] because of the variety of services it offers. As a result, WISPs can save money on network management and provisioning, making their services more financially viable. Its products are useful for more than just WISPs; they can be used in a wide variety of mining, retail, transportation, and other industrial connectivity scenarios.

3Q22 earnings

Effective go-to-market strategy

Most of CMBM's business comes from its channel program, which uses over 12,000 channel partners to sell to over 24,000 network operators around the world.

3Q22 earnings

CMBM's strategy in sales has been very successful. When selling to WISPs, they use a "land and expand" strategy, in which they sell Point-to-Point [PTP] and Point-to-Multi-Point [PMP] infrastructure in the Land phase and then continue to generate recurring revenue as the WISP grows and adds subscribers to its network in the Expansion phase. With this strategy in place, CMBM is able to keep its loyal customer base even as the company expands and its product offerings diversify. At the conclusion of each "technology cycle" in the telecom/wireless internet industry, new pieces of hardware are introduced. The introduction of 5G, for instance, may necessitate the upgrading of some currently deployed technologies.

3Q22 earnings

Scalability

CMBM provides a software solution for managing networks that facilitates their installation and maintenance. Since CMBM's software can manage networks with more than 100,000 nodes, it improves network planning by incorporating solutions into the planning processes of network operators. This results in continued patronage as network providers expand and improve their services. Over 24,000 network operators are using CMBM's software as of 3Q22.

Still seeing strong demand with less supply constraints

CMBM's turnaround remained on course as the company reported 3Q22 earnings that blew away analysts' projections. Given the robust interest in Wi-Fi products and the supportive nature of the current supply chain, this is not surprising and actually represents positive revenue trends. Strong earnings beat was a result of increased revenue, increased volumes, increased proportion of Wi-Fi products in total product offerings, decreased freight costs, and increased cost discipline. Management appears optimistic that they will achieve their long-term revenue growth goals of the mid-teens by 2023. Reasons for this include:

High anticipation for PMP solutions at both the 28GHz and 6GHz frequencies; Demand for Wi-Fi 6 and 6E solutions will lead to a 20-30% increase in enterprise solutions, The recent defensive victory provides compelling support for expanding PTP.

Valuation

My model suggests CMBM is worth $27.1 if it trades at 17x forward revenue earnings in FY23.

Model walkthrough:

Revenue to follow management full year guidance in FY22/23 and CMBM ability to continue delivering low-teens growth in FY24 (slightly lower than the guided mid-teens growth due to a high base in FY23). CMBM forward earnings multiple has come down by 3 turns from its average. I believe this multiple justifies the growth and business outlook than when it was at 20x, as such I assume no change in valuation.

Own calculations 3Q22 earnings

Risks

Competition in the wireless market

The need for more data transfer speeds is pushing the development of new protocols and infrastructure. The opportunity, in my opinion, increases the competitive risk for CMBM, which already faces competition from a number of established and emerging companies.

Reliance on channel partners

A significant portion of CMBM's revenue comes from distributors and value-added resellers; if these channel partners do not effectively market and support CMBM product sales, or keep adequate inventory on hand, CMBM may fall short of projections.

Conclusion

The market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for mobile data and the rising use of wireless devices around the world. CMBM's wireless fabric is a scalable option for network administrators thanks to its high spectral efficiency and cutting-edge RF algorithms. By providing a one-stop shop for WISPs, the company makes it possible for fixed wireless operators to deploy broadband services for all use cases. CMBM has been able to maintain a steady stream of repeat business thanks to its "land and expand" sales strategy.