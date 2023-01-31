Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 8:02 PM ETWärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBF), WRTBY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.74K Followers

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCPK:WRTBF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen - Investor Relations

Hakan Agnevall - Chief Executive Officer

Arjen Berends - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Max Yates - Morgan Stanley

Antti Kansanen - SEB

Vivek Midha - Citi

Sven Weier - UBS

Sebastian Kuenne - RBC

Tomi Railo - DNB

Panu Laitinmaki - Danske Bank

Nancy Ni - Goldman Sachs

John Kim - Deutsche Bank

Sean McLoughlin - HSBC

Erkki Vesola - Inderes

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen

Good morning, everybody and welcome to this results briefing for Wärtsilä Financial Statements Bulletin 2022. My name is Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, I am in charge of Investor Relations. Today, our CEO, Hakan Agnevall, will start with the group highlights, continue with the business area performance. And after that, our CFO, Arjen Berends, will continue with the key financials. After the presentation, there is a possibility to ask questions. Time to start, please, Hakan.

Hakan Agnevall

Thank you, Hanna-Maria and welcome everybody. Let’s dive into it straight away. So if we sum up the full year of 2022, it’s been a challenging year, but on the positive side, with strong annual growth. Order intake increased by 6%. Net sales has increased by 22% and we do see continued good progress on the services side. The service order intake increased by 17% and actually exceeded the equipment order intake in absolute terms and the service net sales also increased by 12%. And on the negative side, the comparable operating result declined by 9%. The result was supported by the higher sales volumes, but it was burdened by cost inflation, less favorable sales mix between equipment and services and the cost provision that we released in Q4 for €40 million related to Olkiluoto nuclear project.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.