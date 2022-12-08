Diageo: Fears Of U.S. Slowdown After H1 Creating A Bargain

Jan. 31, 2023 9:04 PM ETDiageo plc (DEO), DGEAF1 Comment
Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.8K Followers

Summary

  • Diageo shares fell 5.5% after results last week and are at 20.7x CY22 EPS and 24.8x pre-COVID FY19 EPS. The Dividend Yield is 2.3%.
  • H1 FY23 results were strong, with organic growth of nearly 10% in Net Sales and EBIT, but sales growth in North America was just 3%.
  • While investors fear a downturn, we are relatively sanguine because Diageo's premium-led sales growth should be resilient.
  • North America's growth since FY19 has been reasonable, Europe was resilient in H1 despite weak macro, and China is reopening.
  • With shares at 3,445.0p, we expect a total return of 69% (17.1% annualized) by June 2026, in about 3.5 years. Buy.
GBA x Camella Ehlke"s Hey What"s Up Collection Official House Party Presented By Diageo, Crown Royal, Johnnie Walker & Ketel One

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) released their H1 FY23 results last Thursday (January 26), and shares fell 5.5% in London that day. Diageo shares have now fallen 8.0% in U.K. pounds in the past year, and its American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) have fallen 13.7% in U.S. dollars over the same period:

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.8K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DEO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.