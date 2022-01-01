Unlocking Quanex's Potential

Summary

  • Quanex is a company with positive growth metrics, such as 9% CAGR in revenue, 15% CAGR in EBITDA, and 9% CAGR in cash flow from operations.
  • The company's 10-year growth is attributed to organic growth and acquisitions, and its EV/EBITDA ratio has decreased from an average of 8.5 to 4.6.
  • By conservatively growing EBITDA at 4% over the next decade, the market cap of Quanex is expected to reach ~$2 billion with a stock price appreciation of $35 per share.
  • The company has improved ROIC over the years and has limited debt, with the potential to distribute cash to shareholders.

Introduction:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX), a leading provider of innovative materials and solutions for the global building industry, recently reported its full-year earnings for 2022. The company experienced net sales growth of 13.9% with a total of $1.22 billion, compared to $1.07

EV/EBITDA Multiple

EV/EBITDA Multiple (SA & Author)

ROIC & Invested Capital

ROIC & Invested Capital (SA & Author)

If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

