Moyo Studio

Introduction:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX), a leading provider of innovative materials and solutions for the global building industry, recently reported its full-year earnings for 2022. The company experienced net sales growth of 13.9% with a total of $1.22 billion, compared to $1.07 billion in 2021. This was attributed to higher prices due to the pass through of raw material cost inflation. Net income also saw an increase of 55% to $88.3 million for the full-year, compared to $57 million in 2021. On an adjusted basis, EBITDA for the year grew by 20.3% to $152.5 million, with a 70 basis point expansion in EBITDA margin year-over-year. In the North American Fenestration segment, the company saw a 14% growth in revenue for Q4 2022, and an 18.9% growth for the full-year 2022. In the North American Cabinet Components segment, the company saw a 12% growth in revenue for the full-year 2022, but a decline in volume throughout the year. In the European Fenestration segment, the company saw a 4.2% growth in revenue for the full-year 2022, and an adjusted EBITDA of $50 million. Cash provided by operating activities saw an increase of 54.4% for Q4 2022, and a 24.7% increase for the full-year 2022. Source (Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript)

Investment Thesis:

The investment thesis for Quanex is centered around the company's shareholder-friendly approach and its financial performance. Over the past five years, Quanex has returned $120 million to its shareholders, which was funded from its operations, that generated an excess of $350 million during that time period. This cash, not returned to shareholders, has been used to reduce the company's leverage ratio, effectively reducing its debt burden to near zero in terms of net debt to EBITDA.

The company's historical growth is also a key factor in determining the potential for a good investment. Projections of EBITDA for 2033, combined with a reasonable multiplier, will be used to evaluate if the expected returns can beat the S&P 500 historical averages of around 10% CAGR. Additionally, a review of the company's capital allocation efficiency, as reflected in its ROIC (Return on Invested Capital), will provide insight into the quality of the returns generated by the company and determine if the stock is a good investment.

Growth Metrics:

Over the past decade, Quanex has seen growth in its revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow from operations with a 9% CAGR for revenue and cash flow and a 15% CAGR for EBITDA. The growth is a combination of organic growth and acquisitions (M&A). The company's EV/EBITDA ratio, which had an average of 8.5 over the last decade, is now at an all-time low of 4.6 (chart below). Possibly the expected slowdown in home building activity and the general economic cycle/recession can in part justify this multiple compression. On the other hand it is visible that the multiplier has been contracting consistently. The decline in the multiplier can be attributed to a combination of a stable EV, driven by little share price appreciation, share count reduction, and debt reduction, combined with the expansion of EBITDA from $40 million to $152 million over the same time period.

EV/EBITDA Multiple (SA & Author)

EBITDA Model 2033 Forecast and returns expectations

I am growing EBITDA conservatively at 4% over the next 10 years, which is lower than the 15% growth rate seen in the past decade. This would result in an EBITDA of $234 million in 2033. By using an average multiplier of 8.5 times this amount, the market cap of Quanex is expected to reach ~$2 billion. With the same share count, the stock price would be $60, a $35 increase from its current price of $25.

In addition to the stock price appreciation, Quanex is expected to produce significant free cash flow, as seen by the $350 million generated in the past 5 years. This cash can be distributed to shareholders through dividends or buybacks, or used to invest in the company through increased spending or M&A activity.

The free cash flow per share is currently ~$2 and I expect it to reach $3.3 per share in 2033, with a total of $30 in free cash flow to equity holders over the next decade. Investing in Quanex in 2023 at $25 and selling in 2033 at $60, while collecting free cash flow of $30, would result in an 18% yearly return, or 3.6 times the invested money over a decade, which is nearly double the expected long-term return of the S&P 500.

ROIC considerations

The return on invested capital or ROIC is a very important metric that measures the efficiency and profitability of a company's invested capital. It is a key factor in determining a company's overall financial performance and value. A Warren Buffett once said, "ROIC is the most important metric for evaluating a company."

The ROIC of Quanex has improved significantly over the years. The charts below show the ROIC development and the invested capital amount over the same time period. One key observation is that the ROIC has gone from unacceptably low to very good, reaching a level above 15%, which is outstanding, especially given the company's low debt levels. This means that all of the profits can be distributed to shareholders.

Another observation is that the invested capital level grows slowly. Over the past decade, the company has only grown its invested capital at a 3% annualized rate. This means that they are only reinvesting a portion of their profits into the business, which can be seen as good, as it allows for more cash to be distributed to shareholders. However, this also means that exponential earnings growth may not be possible, as the capital base is growing too slow.

ROIC & Invested Capital (SA & Author)

Risk and Challenges:

When considering investing in Quanex, there are several potential risks that should be considered. Firstly, a decline in the residential remodeling, replacement activities, or housing starts could negatively impact the company's business, financial condition, and results. Secondly, the availability and price of critical raw materials could affect their ability to produce products and maintain profits. Lastly, disruptions in the global economy, such as the war in Ukraine, could also have a negative impact on their business and financial performance. In the context of a potential recession or higher interest rates, these risks may be amplified. It's important to keep these risks in mind when evaluating an investment in Quanex.

Conclusion:

Quanex is currently selling at relatively cheap levels compared to its historical valuations. The company's EBITDA has grown consistently over the past decade. By utilizing a conservative growth projection of 4% annually over the next decade, combined with a market multiplier of 8.5, the company would trade at a market cap of around $2 billion and a stock price of $60 by 2033. Additionally, the company's ROIC has improved over the years, reaching a level above 15%, which is impressive considering its low debt levels. However, it's important to note that the company's invested capital is growing slowly, which might prevent exponential earnings growth. In terms of potential returns, if one were to buy Quanex in 2023 at $25 and sell it in 2033 at $60, collecting in the meantime the free cash flows attributable to shareholders, they could expect a performance of 18% per year i.e. a return of 3.6 times their initial investment. Despite these potential rewards, there are also risks to consider such as a decline in residential housing starts, shortage or increased cost of critical raw materials, and disruptions in the global economy.