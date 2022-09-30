Debt Reduction And Dividend Growth Make Energy Transfer Stock Attractive

Jan. 31, 2023 9:16 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)
RCK Analytics profile picture
RCK Analytics
444 Followers

Summary

  • With its latest dividend increase, Energy Transfer’s dividend has reached back to its level prior to the cut in 2020.
  • The company is expected to benefit from the rising ethane prices owing to its acquisitions and new projects that increased its ethane export capabilities.
  • The company’s financial statements also show strength with sufficient cash flows and a healthy balance sheet.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline In Desert During Sunset

imaginima

Investment Rationale

Energy Transfer’s (NYSE:ET) stock has fetched handsome returns for its investors in 2022. Along with attractive price returns, the company also offers a handsome dividend yield. The company is expected to benefit from the rising ethane prices owing

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

ebitda

Energy Transfer

ownership

Energy Transfer

This article was written by

RCK Analytics profile picture
RCK Analytics
444 Followers
We provide end-to-end financial research services across asset classes. We are passionate about stocks and investments. We take pride in providing invaluable investing insights in an easy-to-understand way. .Chandan Khandelwal leads RCK, as its co-founder & CEO. He is a Chartered Accountant and Financial Consultant with more than 15 years of experience in Finance, Stock Market, Assurance and Business Advisory.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.