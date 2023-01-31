M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 8:21 PM ETM.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Derek Kimmerle - VP & Chief Accounting Officer

Larry Mizel - Executive Chairman

David Mandarich - CEO

Bob Martin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Truman Patterson - Wolfe Research

Jesse Lederman - Zelman and Associates

Operator

Good day, and welcome to M.D.C. Holdings 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Derek Kimmerle, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Derek Kimmerle

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to M.D.C. Holdings 2022 fourth quarter earnings conference call. On the call with me today, I have Larry Mizel, our Executive Chairman; David Mandarich, Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Martin, Chief Financial Officer. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

After finishing our prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, at which time we request that participants limit themselves to one question and one follow-up question. Please note that this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay. For information on how to access the replay, please visit our website at mdcholdings.com.

Before turning the call over to Larry and David, it should be noted that certain statements made during this conference call, including those related to MDC's business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, strategies and prospects and responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause

