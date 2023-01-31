Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.74K Followers

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Friederike Edelmann – Vice President-Investor Relations

Tim Cofer – Chief Executive Officer

Niko Lahanas – Chief Financial Officer

J.D. Walker – President, Garden Consumer Products

John Hanson – President, Pet Consumer Products

Conference Call Participants

Bill Chappell – Truist Securities

Stefanos Crist – CJS Securities

Taylor Zick – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Andrea Teixeira – JPMorgan

Carla Casella – JPMorgan

Hale Holden – Barclays

Karru Martinson – Jefferies

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Central Garden & Pet’s First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Shamali and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Friederike Edelmann, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Friederike Edelmann

Thank you, Shamali. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Tim Cofer, Chief Executive Officer; Niko Lahanas, Chief Financial Officer; J.D. Walker, President, Garden Consumer Products; and John Hanson, President, Pet Consumer Products. As usual Tim will provide a business update, and Niko will discuss results for our first quarter ended December 24, 2022 in more detail. After the prepared remarks, J.D. and John will join us for the Q&A.

Our press release and related materials are available at ir.central.com, and contains the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the non-GAAP measures discussed on this call. Lastly unless otherwise stated all growth comparisons made during this call are against the same period in the prior year. Before I turn

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.