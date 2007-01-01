ClarkandCompany/E+ via Getty Images

Playing defense has never been inexpensive. Generous multiples are omnipresent amongst food & beverage, personal care, and other consumer staples plays, which makes it a fairly tough task for investors seeking double protection from a prospect of a recession (via defensive exposure) and inflation (via value exposure) during tighter monetary policy periods to find adequate stocks in this corner of the market.

Unfortunately, simple market-cap weighting only amplifies this issue in traditional sector-tracking portfolios, and this natural flaw cannot be eliminated entirely even with more intricate smart-beta recipes (e.g., an equal weight schema) as I illustrated in my December article on the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) where I also provided some context on other popular bellwether vehicles like Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK).

However, upon deeper inspection, defensive ETFs with a more or less acceptable balance of quality and value still could be spotted, with the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) being an example worth discussing. More on that, as well as a look at past performance, is presented below in the article.

Labyrinthine strategy balances growth and value

FXG tracks the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index. It has a labyrinthine multi-step methodology designed to select top consumer staples plays from the Russell 1000 using value and growth screens. For instance, among valuation metrics are Book/Price, Cash Flow/Price, and Return on Assets. Growth parameters considered include "three, six and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one year sales growth." The index is rebalanced and reconstituted once in three months.

The product of this strategy is a portfolio of 40 equities in the current version (January 27), with ~40.6% allocated to the major ten. FXG has an overweening exposure to food producers, an industry with close to half of its net assets. About 37% is parked in personal care, drug & grocery stores, with 10.5% allocated to five beverage players. Investors who are for whatever meaningful reason steering clear of tobacco companies should take notice that Philip Morris (PM) and Altria (MO) have both qualified for inclusion, though with a combined weight of only around 1.7%.

FXG's most significant investment at the moment is Tyson Foods (TSN), a heavyweight beef, pork, and chicken markets player which perfectly encapsulates a value & quality opportunity thanks to its A Quant Valuation and B+ Profitability grades.

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

Nevertheless, there is always a story behind every value play, with Tyson being hardly an exception. TSN has had a dreadful period as it lost about 28% in the last twelve months, in stark contrast to most food producers presented in the FXG portfolio, as 15 out of 19 stocks delivered one-year gains ranging from a few percent to a massive 56% in the case of Lamb Weston Holdings (LW).

Data by YCharts

Also, TSN is growing tepidly, with the forward revenue growth rate at less than 6% as per pundits' estimates, which partly explains the appealing valuation profile despite the solid quality. Nevertheless, there are also some inflation-connected concerns on the profitability side that the current valuation also likely reflects.

Delving deeper, my analysis revealed that FXG currently has an around 5.9% weighted-average earnings yield vs. the sector median yield of ~4.8%, a result that was achieved without sacrificing quality as only one stock in this mix, Bunge Limited (BG), an agribusiness, clearly has inadequate margins and returns on capital as illustrated by the D Quant Profitability grade, while over 83% of the holdings sport a B- rating and better.

An important remark here is that debt-averse investors should pay closer attention to the fact that FXG's weighted-average enterprise value is at $50.5 billion, as per my calculations, which is much higher than the market cap of $40.8 billion illustrating that its holdings actively use borrowings.

However, this is not necessarily an issue as Return on Total Capital, a metric measuring how efficiently a company allocates both debt and equity investors' funds, is close to 11% (a weighted average), while the sector median is only at 6.2%.

Also, speaking about valuation metrics that do not ignore debt like P/E does, the WA EV/EBITDA of this portfolio is marginally above 13x which is 6% below the consumer staples sector median.

Overall, with close to 34% allocated to stocks with no less than a B- Quant Valuation grade, this portfolio clearly has an edge over, for instance, RHS, which had only about 15% as of my previous article on this fund.

In sum, the table below combines essential data on the performance, valuation, and quality data from FXG's ten major holdings.

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

A closer look at performance

FXG has a fairly mixed performance. If we look at the longest (almost) period possible, or the period since its inception (excluding a few weeks in May 2007 and January 2022), its returns look nothing short of excellent, with the 9.2% compound annual growth rate being above the result delivered by the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV); however, XLP and RHS still did better, also with lower standard deviations.

Portfolio FXG XLP IVV RHS Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $39,159 $40,906 $34,191 $44,451 CAGR 9.15% 9.46% 8.21% 10.05% Stdev 14.96% 12.59% 16.10% 13.18% Best Year 42.25% 27.43% 32.30% 32.54% Worst Year -25.22% -15.02% -37.02% -22.45% Max. Drawdown -34.29% -28.12% -50.78% -30.47% Sharpe Ratio 0.61 0.72 0.52 0.73 Sortino Ratio 0.97 1.12 0.76 1.13 Market Correlation 0.77 0.74 1 0.77 Click to enlarge

Created using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Nevertheless, FXG is not an all-weather outperformer. Another period in focus is November 2016 - December 2022, with a few peers added, namely the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) and Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ).

Portfolio FXG XLP FTXG RHS PBJ IVV Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $15,121 $16,716 $14,793 $15,944 $15,128 $20,171 CAGR 6.94% 8.69% 6.56% 7.86% 6.94% 12.05% Stdev 14.97% 13.83% 15.27% 13.94% 14.30% 16.90% Best Year 21.72% 27.43% 23.98% 28.17% 26.57% 31.25% Worst Year -11.49% -8.07% -12.09% -10.84% -11.19% -18.16% Max. Drawdown -19.73% -13.63% -21.74% -14.62% -20.51% -23.93% Sharpe Ratio 0.44 0.59 0.41 0.53 0.46 0.69 Sortino Ratio 0.69 0.92 0.64 0.84 0.71 1.03 Market Correlation 0.74 0.71 0.68 0.72 0.75 1 Click to enlarge

Created using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Here, FXG outperformed only FTXG. Other peers did better, with lower volatility also, and max drawdowns not that steep.

Speaking about this January, all the major consumer staples funds are having a lackluster start to the year in contrast to IVV amid a seemingly fading inflation narrative; anyway, FXG still managed to eke out a marginal gain.

Data by YCharts

Final thoughts

Investors on the lookout for a consumer staples play without compromising on value and quality should take a closer look at FXG. There is a lot to like about today's version of its portfolio, from its rich debt-adjusted earnings yield as a consequence of its picky quant strategy to the ROTC of almost 11%. FXG fared comparatively well during the bear market of 2022, delivering ~3.3% total return and proving that defensive exposure makes sense during market turbulence.

However, the fund does have a few disadvantages, namely its hefty expense ratio of 63 bps which would eat into long-term returns. Performance track record is not completely faultless also. Additionally, there is a risk that rotation away from defensive equities might gain momentum depending on the signals from the Fed, including a rate decision due on February 1. In sum, I would opt for a Hold rating.