MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 8:43 PM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.74K Followers

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Ulan - Head of IR and Treasurer

Henry Fernandez - Chairman and CEO

Andy Wiechmann - CFO

Baer Pettit - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Kramm - UBS

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Alexander Hess - JPMorgan

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Russell Quelch - Redburn Partners

Greg Simpson - BNP Paribas

Simon Clinch - Atlantic Equities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the MSCI Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to now turn the call over to Jeremy Ulan, Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer. You may now begin.

Jeremy Ulan

Thank you, operator. Good day, and welcome to the MSCI fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our results for the fourth quarter of 2022. This press release, along with an earnings presentation, will be referenced on this call as well as a brief quarterly update, are available on our website, msci.com, under the Investor Relations tab.

Let me remind you that this call contains forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and are governed by the language on the second slide of today's presentation. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, please see the risk factors and forward-looking statements disclaimer in our most recent Form 10-K and in our other SEC filings.

During today's call, in addition to results presented on the basis of U.S. GAAP, we also refer

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.