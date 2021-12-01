Andrii Yalanskyi

It was only a short one and half year ago that many tech investors thought that names like Google (GOOG) and Meta Platforms (META) could do no wrong, being assured that they would continue their upward trajectory no matter what. In the same vein, plenty of supposed "old economy" stocks were shunned as being out of tune with the modern market.

If we learned anything over the past 2 years, it should be that most industries are cyclical, and it's far better to put your value hat on and buy an underpriced company with durable attributes than to pick a high flying stock that's overpriced.

This brings me to The Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG), which has returned 57% since my last bullish take on it 2 years ago, far surpassing the 7% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I highlight why HIG remains a buy for the long-run, so let's get started.

Why HIG?

The Hartford is a leading financial services provider of property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. It was founded over 200 years ago, and is headquartered in its namesake Hartford, Connecticut. Its insurance offerings include: Commercial Lines (property liability & workers’ comp), Personal Lines (auto & homeowners), and Group Benefits (life & disability insurance). In the trailing 12 months, Hartford generated $22 billion in total revenue.

While HIG may be thought of as being a boring insurance company, there's nothing boring about its capital returns to shareholders and business performance, which have led to market beating returns over the long run. As shown below, HIG has produced a 296% total return over the past decade, far surpassing the 225% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

HIG benefits from its strong brand and customer relationships that it's nurtured over not just a few years, but generations. This has helped HIG to earn new customer acquisition while enabling it to retain existing customers. Through its built out platform, HIG also generates strong operating efficiencies. This is reflected by its A- grade for Profitability and 21% free cash flow margin, which is well in excess of the 14.8% sector median.

Meanwhile, it comes as no surprise that HIG is benefitting from a rising rate environment, as it generated a trailing 12 month core earnings ROE of 14.3% for the period ended in the third quarter. This was driven by growth in its Commercial Lines and Group Benefits, supplemented by healthy investment returns, despite the impact of Hurricane Ian and a challenging economic environment. Notably, HIG continues to demonstrate pricing power, as Property & Casualty written premiums rose by 9% YoY, well-outpacing the rate of inflation.

Importantly, HIG carries a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet and management continues its focus on total shareholder returns, recently increasing the dividend by 10%. The dividend is well-protected by a 21% payout ratio, and comes with a robust 11% 5-year CAGR and 10 years of consecutive growth.

Moreover, HIG repurchased $350 million worth of shares in the last reported quarter alone. That's not insignificant for a company with a $24 billion equity market cap. As shown below, HIG reduced its share count by nearly a quarter over the past decade.

Looking forward, customers are increasingly adopting the digitalization of insurance products, and HIG is showing positive signs of evolving with the times. This is reflected by HIG staying ahead of the competition with its digital and data science capabilities, which drive an efficient platform for doing business as noted during the last conference call:

The digital customer experience we provide in Small Commercial is a significant competitive advantage for customers, agents and brokers as it provides a fast, intuitive and efficient platform for doing business. The most recent Small Commercial Keynova study ranks us number one in digital capabilities for the fourth consecutive year. Our score climbed 4 points and we are now 20 points higher than our closest competitor. Middle and large commercial is benefiting tremendously from the combination of deep industry specialization and product breadth, leading to new business growth and improving loss and retention ratios. We are confident that our data science, pricing segmentation and claims execution will continue to support underwriting discipline.

Admittedly, HIG is no longer as cheap as when I found it 2 years ago, at the current price of $77.61 with a forward PE of 10.7, sitting just below its normal PE of 11.0. However, this valuation remains reasonable for potentially strong long-term returns. This is considering that analysts expect 13% to 19% annual EPS growth over the next 2 years. Plus, analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $87, implying potential for total returns in the mid-teens in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

HIG remains an attractive long-term option in the insurance sector, considering its strong brand recognition, customer relationships and operating efficiencies. The company is also benefitting from a rising rate environment as well as its digital initiatives and data science capabilities as it leverages its vast amounts of insurance data. Lastly, while HIG is no longer cheap it's reasonably priced at present for potentially strong long-term returns.