Massif Capital - Ormat Technologies: Keep An Eye Out For A Catalyst

Jan. 31, 2023 9:15 PM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.6K Followers

Summary

  • We shorted Ormat Technologies last year as the firm appeared to be unprofitable.
  • We probably should have never shorted Ormat in the first place.
  • Shorting on pure valuation is challenging and rarely works in a way that allows the short seller to hold the position with conviction through the realization of the return.

Geothermal Power Station

Lisa-Blue

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

We shorted Ormat Technologies last year as the firm appeared to be an unprofitable geothermal-focused independent energy producer borrowing money to grow an even less-profitable U.S. renewables

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.6K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.