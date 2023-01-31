Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 9:14 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.74K Followers

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call January 31, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Andrew - Investor Relations

David Goeckeler - CEO

Wissam Jabre - CFO

Conference Call Participants

C.J. Muse - Evercore

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Krish Sankar - Cowen and Company

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America.

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Thomas O'Malley - Barclays

Jim Suva - Citigroup Inc

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas

Steven Bryant - Fox Advisors

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank AG

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Western Digital Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Presently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. And as a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Now I will turn the call over to Mr. Peter Andrew. You may begin.

Peter Andrew

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today are David Goeckeler, Chief Executive Officer; and Wissam Jabre, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, including expectations for our product portfolio, cost reductions, business plans and performance, demand and market trends and financial results based on management's current assumptions and expectations, and as such, does include risks and uncertainties. We assume no obligation to update these statements.

Please refer to our most recent financial report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We will also make references to non-GAAP financial measures today. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP and comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the press release and other materials that are being posted in the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I will now turn the call over

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.