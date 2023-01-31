Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:SMPQY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Abhishek Sharma - Head of Investor Relations

Dilip Shanghvi - Managing Director

C.S. Muralidharan - Chief Financial Officer

Kirti Ganorkar - Chief Executive Officer of India Business

Abhay Gandhi - Chief Executive Officer of North America

Conference Call Participants

Naushad Chaudhary - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Tushar Manudhane - Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Kunal Dhamesha - Macquarie Group

Neha Manpuria - Bank of America

Sameer Baisiwala - Morgan Stanley

Prakash Agarwal - Axis Capital Limited

Shyam Srinivasan - Goldman Sachs

Sayantan Maji - Credit Suisse

Krish Mehta - Enam Holdings

Nitin Agarwal - DAM Capital

Vivek Agrawal - Citigroup

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC

Bino Pathiparampil - InCred Capital

Harith Ahamed - Avendus Spark

Ritwik Sheth - One-Up Financial

Surya Patra - PhillipCapital

Mayank Hyanki - Axis Mutual Fund

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Sharma, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Projects. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma

Thank you. Hello, and a warm welcome to our third quarter FY 2023 earnings call. I'm Abhishek from the Sun Pharma Investor Relations team. We hope you have received the Q3 financials and the press release that was sent out earlier in the day. These are also available on our website.

We have with us Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director; Mr. C. S. Muralidharan, CFO; Mr. Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America; and Mr. Kirti Ganorkar, CEO, India Business. Today, the team will discuss financial performance for the quarter, business highlights, and respond to any questions that you may have. For ease of discussion, we will look at the consolidated financials. The call recording and the call transcript will also be put up on our website shortly.

The discussion today might include certain forward-looking statements and these must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that the business faces. You are requested to ask two questions in the initial round. If you have more questions, you are requested to rejoin the queue. I also request all of you to kindly send in your questions that may remain unanswered today.

I will now hand over the call to Mr. Shanghvi.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you, Abhishek. Welcome and thank you for joining us for this earnings call after the announcement of financial results for the quarter FY 2023.

Let me discuss some of the highlights. Consolidated sales for the quarter were at INR111,001 million, recording a growth of about 13.1% year-on-year, driven by global specialty, Emerging Markets, and India. Our continued focus on top-line growth, operational efficiencies, and business continuity is producing results.

For Q3, our global specialty revenue was at $235 million, up 28.4% year-on-year. Ilumya and Winlevi were the key growth drivers for the quarter. In January 2023, we announced the launch of SEZABY in the US for treatment of neonatal seizures. Specialty R&D accounted for approximately 26% of the total R&D spend for the quarter. Abhay will give you more details on the specialty business later.

I have been talking to you about our intent to increase our specialty footprint, especially in our core therapy area of Dermatology, Ophthalmology, and [indiscernible]. One condition in Dermatology that doctors find particularly difficult to treat is Alopecia Areata due to limited number of approved -- I mean, effective approved treatments available. With that background, let me now briefly touch on the recently announced Concert Pharma acquisition.

On 19th January, Sun Pharma entered into definitive agreement to acquire Concert Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. This acquisition adds a late-stage asset, deuruxolitinib, for treating Alopecia Areata to our global specialty portfolio. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of calendar 2023. Our immediate priority would be to follow Concert's plan to submit a new drug application for the lead asset to the US FDA in the first half of calendar 2023. We can take questions on Concert today, but you need to keep in mind that we will have to restrict ourselves in what was disclosed in the press release issued at the time of announcement, given that the transaction would require requisite regulatory approvals and the tender offer for the US-listed company is expected to commence soon.

In summary, we will not be able to guide to peak revenue estimates for the lead product. We will also not be able to guide projected R&D spend to bring this product to market. However, it's important to note that additional costs are expected to be incurred in R&D before the product gets commercialized. We are excited to widen our specialty offering in dermatology, and plan to launch that asset across US and other global markets in near future. We will be very happy to bring this product for patients globally.

I will now hand over the call to Murali for a discussion of the third-quarter financial performance.

C.S. Muralidharan

Thank you, Mr. Shanghvi. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to all of you. Our Q3 financials are already with you. As usual, we will look at key consolidated financials.

Gross sales for Q3 are at INR111,001 million, up by about 13.1% over Q3 last year. Material cost as a percent of sales was 25.3% lower than Q3 last year due to better product mix, including higher specialty sales. Staff cost stands at 18.4% of sales, while staff costs in percentage terms were lower over Q3 last year. The increase in absolute values attributed towards merit increase, consolidation of the Alchemee acquisition, and expansion of sales force in India. Other expenditure stands at 30.6% of sales, higher than Q3 last year. The increase in other expenditure is attributed towards higher selling and distribution expenses, consolidation of the Alchemee business, and higher R&D. As indicated over the past earnings calls, the expenses have seen an increasing trend on account of normalization of business activities.

On Halol, we have indicated earlier that Halol shipments in US accounted for approximately 3% revenues before the site received import alert. Apart from the loss of revenue for approximately three weeks in Q3, there is an increase in expense because of the import alert. This is primarily on account of provision-related inventories and some other items.

EBITDA for Q3 was at INR30,037 million, including other operating revenues, up by 15.2% over Q3 last year with resulting EBITDA margins at 26.7%. We reported strong margins despite normalization of expenses and impact of sales force expansion in India. Reported net profit for Q3 was at INR21,660 million, up 5.2% year-on-year compared to Q3 last year. Adjusted for one-off effects in both the periods, net profit growth was higher than the EBITDA growth for the quarter. Reported EPS for the quarter was at INR9 per share.

Let me now discuss the key movements versus Q2 FY 2023. Our consolidated gross sales were higher by about 2.7% Q-on-Q at INR111,001 million. Material cost at 25.3% of sales and staff costs at 18.4% of sales, almost similar to Q2 levels. Other expenses at 30.6% of sales were higher compared to Q2 FY 2023. Increase in other expenses Q-on-Q was driven by higher sales and distribution expenses, and increase in R&D spend. EBITDA for Q3 stands at INR30,037 million, up by about [1.6%] (ph) compared to Q2, and EBITDA margin for Q3 was at 26.7% compared to 27% for Q2. Reported net profit for Q3 stands at INR21,660 million.

Now, we will discuss the nine-month performance. For the nine-month period ended 31, December 2022, gross sales were at INR325,533 million, a growth of 12.1% over the nine-month period last year. Excluding COVID product sales for the nine-month last year, overall sales are up by about 13.6%. Material cost for nine months was at 25.8% of sales, lower year-on-year mainly driven by better product mix, including higher specialty sales. While staff costs as a percentage of sales were similar to nine-month last year, the increase in absolute value is on account of annual merit increase, consolidation of the Alchemee business, and expansion of the field force in India. Other expenses were at 29.1% of sales is higher than nine-months last year on account of higher selling and distribution expenses, and consolidation of the Alchemee business.

EBITDA for the nine-month was at INR88,447 million, a growth of 9.8% over the nine-month last year with resulting EBITDA margin of 26.8%. Net profit for nine-month was at INR64,891 million, up 6.6% over adjusted net profit of nine-month last year. As of 31, December 2022, net cash was $1.8 billion at consolidated level and about $621 million at ex-Taro level.

Let me now briefly discuss Taro's performance. Taro posted Q3 FY 2023 sales of $139 million, flat over Q3 last year, and net profit of $7.3 million. For the nine months, sales were at $426 million, up by 2% over nine-month last year. Net profit for nine-month FY 2023 was $18.5 million compared to $30.9 million for nine-month FY 2022. Taro's financials for Q3 FY 2023 and nine-month FY 2023 include the consolidation of the Alchemee business.

I will now hand over to Mr. Kirti Ganorkar, who will share the performance of our India business.

Kirti Ganorkar

Thank you, Mr. Murali. Let me take you through the performance of our India business. For Q3, the sales of formulations in India were INR33,919 million, up by 7.1% year-on-year. For this nine-month sales were at INR102,390 million, up by 10.3% like-to-like basis excluding COVID product sales of nine-months last year.

India formulation sales accounted for about 31% of total consolidated sales. There were no COVID product sales in Q3 FY 2023 and negligible COVID product sales in Q3 FY 2022. We continue to witness good growth across multiple therapy areas in chronic and the sub-chronic segment for the quarter. Sun Pharma is ranked number one and holds 8.5% market share in over 1,800 billion Indian pharmaceutical market as per AIOCD AWACS MAT December 2022 report. Corresponding market share for the previous period was 8.2%. As for SMSRC MAT October 2022 report, we are number one ranked by prescriptions with 12 different doctor categories for Q3 FY 2023.

For Q3, we have launched 25 new products in the Indian market. The sales force expansion has helped us to declutter our portfolio and we have been able to expand our prescriber base in key therapeutic categories. We are also increasing penetration in metros, Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. Focus in near term will be to continue to improve the sales force productivity.

I will now hand over the call to Abhay.

Abhay Gandhi

Thank you, Kirti. I'll briefly discuss the performance highlights of our US businesses. For Q3, our overall sales in the US grew by about 6.3% over Q2 last year to $422 million. The main driver of growth was the specialty business, driven by Ilumya and Winlevi. US accounted for over 31% of consolidated sales for the quarter. Specialty sales have also grown compared to September 2022 quarter and we remain excited on growth opportunities in the current portfolio.

Let me now update you on our US generics business. The Sun ex-Taro generics business has marginally declined on Y-o-Y basis due to stoppage of US shipments from Halol in December 2022. Over the last year, this business has gained some combination of new products, market share gains for existing products, and better supply chain management. For quarter three, we launched two generic products in the US on an ex-Taro basis.

I will now hand the call back to Mr. Shanghvi.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you, Abhay. I will briefly discuss the performance highlights of our other businesses, as well as give you an update on our R&D initiatives. Our formulation sales in Emerging Markets were at $257 million for Q3, up by around 7.7% year-on-year. The underlying growth in constant currency value was at about 14%. Emerging Markets accounted for about 19% of total sales for Q3.

Formulation sales in rest of the world market, excluding US and Emerging Markets were $189 million in Q3, higher by about 4.8% over Q3 last year. The revenue of $189 million includes a milestone payment received of $12.5 million. Rest of the world market accounted for about 14% of consolidated Q3 revenue.

API sales for Q3 were INR5,154 million, up by around 9.4% over Q3 last year. We continued to invest in building our R&D pipeline for both, the global generics and specialty business. Consolidated investments towards R&D for Q3 FY 2023 stands at INR6,702 million, 6% of sales, and this compares to INR5,471 million, 5.6% of sales for Q3 2022; and INR5,710 million, 5.3% in Q2 2023.

Our current generic pipeline for the US market includes 96 ANDAs and 13 NDAs awaiting approval with the FDA. Our specialty R&D pipeline includes four molecules undergoing clinical trial. We should be able to update the status of this trial in our next call.

The R&D investments have increased compared to Q2 and we expect a continued ramp-up of the same. R&D investments are likely to increase, both for our specialty and generic businesses. The Board has declared an interim dividend of INR7.5 per share for the year FY 2023 against INR7 per share interim dividend for the previous year.

With this, I would like to leave the floor open for questions. Thank you.

Thank you very much. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] First question is from the line of Naushad Chaudhary from Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. Please go ahead.

Naushad Chaudhary

Yeah. Hi. Thanks for the opportunity and congrats on a decent set of number. Firstly on Concert Pharma, I understand, so I don't want any specific number, but directionally, if you can help us understand in terms of the cost structure and R&D spend. The intensity would be similar to calendar year 2022 in calendar year 2023, or should it directionally come down or go up? If you could give us the direction in terms of cost structure intensity.

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think it's difficult to give information in context of what you call limited information we have and also a need to kind of be cognizant of the restrictions. But conceptually, you need to keep in mind that they have announced that the Phase 3 trial is complete, and they are in the process of filing the product or they wish to file the product in the first half.

Naushad Chaudhary

Okay. Secondly, on the other expenses, was there any one-off in this quarter or was there any cost related to Concert acquisition, which may not be there in the coming quarters or was it a normal cost structure?

Dilip Shanghvi

So it was a normal cost structure as said in the readout. It was on account of the normalization of operations. There is no one-off or anything related to the transaction.

Naushad Chaudhary

And last, just a clarification. If I look at our specialty business, the revenue share sequentially have moved up meaningfully, but if I look at the gross margin, which looks flat. Can you help us understand this math, sir?

Dilip Shanghvi

So as far as the cost is concerned, while we agreed that the specialty business has increase, it will help us to improve the margins. However, cost is also function of products and other geography mix. So as a result of which -- what we can say is that [indiscernible] what is trending is as per our overall expectations.

Naushad Chaudhary

All right. Thank you so much and all the best.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Tushar Manudhane from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Please go ahead.

Tushar Manudhane

The portfolio has been now increasing for the three quarters. So is it to do with the new...

Tushar Manudhane

Is it better?

Tushar Manudhane

Okay. This is with respect to the R&D cost on the specialty front. So that has been increasing for the past three quarters now. So is it to do with the new indications for Ilumya?

Dilip Shanghvi

Yeah. I think we've guided that we had challenges in terms of ramping up their clinical studies because of the COVID, and subsequently, because of the war in Russia as well as Ukraine. So that had affected recruitment of new subjects. So I think I had explained that. We will gradually find a way to identify new sites and find a way to accelerate the recruitment.

Tushar Manudhane

That's interesting. Sir, just on your comment in terms of intent to increase the specialty footprint, so if either in terms of the number of MRs or in terms of the absolute cost increase, if you can help us [indiscernible] for FY 2024?

Dilip Shanghvi

No. I mean, what I shared is that, our increasing focus on growing the specialty business. I mean, that doesn't necessarily mean that we would be strengthening the field force or anything at this point of time.

Tushar Manudhane

Understood, sir. And just secondly on the India business whereas there has been an addition of a good sales force, there has been 25, 30 launches on a quarterly basis for almost three, four quarters now. But 3Q FY 2023 seems to be subdued at 7% year-over-year. So any particular you would like to call out?

C.S. Muralidharan

So I think the quarter three was slightly below the market, that is 7.7%. But if you look at our MAT December growth, which is higher than the market. So MAT, like we are growing -- market is growing at 7.7% and we are growing by 11.3%. So in the quarter three, what has happened is like, as you know, Istavel and Istamet, these were the two products we licensed from [Mark] (ph) and they went operated in the month of July. And after that, we have made this product affordable. So these were big brands where we have made the product attractive and make it affordable for the patient. So we have lost some topline, but at the same time, we are maintaining our market share in terms of units. So that has impacted our growth in quarter three and as well as we have some challenges in one of the business unit in gastro where the growth were not as per expectations. But other than that, all other therapy areas, either we are in line with market or growing better than the market.

Tushar Manudhane

So gastro challenge is being addressed now, so we can believe that to grow at -- in the coming quarters?

C.S. Muralidharan

Yeah, that's -- our continuous effort is wherever we see some of the areas not growing as per our expectations, we try and address some of these issues. They take time also, it's not the next quarter it will get addressed. But over a period of couple of quarters, I think they should come back to growth in line with market.

Tushar Manudhane

And just lastly, if I may squeeze in, so this milestone received sit's in RoW sales, right?

C.S. Muralidharan

Yes.

Tushar Manudhane

Okay, sir. Thanks. Thanks a lot.

Kunal Dhamesha

Good evening, and thank you for taking my question. First, just one clarification on other expenses. I think in your opening remarks, you said that there was some kind of inventory provision related to the products being not supplied from Halol, et cetera. So would you able to quantify that?

Dilip Shanghvi

So while we have taken the requisite provisions regarding the inventory and another items [indiscernible] not very significant.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. And there are no kind of failure to supply penalties or the remediation costs, et cetera, included in other expenses?

Dilip Shanghvi

Whatever in terms of needs to be considered in the current quarter has been considered, relevantly hedged, and then they are not significant enough.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay, perfect. My first question basically is on Winlevi. So I think this product has featured as a kind of growth driver for specialty sales for the first time. Is there any particular thing that has changed in the US, which is kind of helping us grow faster in this product now? Because as far as we are concerned, whatever prescription data we follow is generally showing quarter-on-quarter, more or less kind of flat prescription data. So is there anything fundamentally changed there sir, for Winlevi?

Dilip Shanghvi

So the prescriptions that you see today are more profitable than in the past quarter because there has been an improvement in access. I mean, having said that, I mean on various calls I've said that improvement of access is an ongoing process. There is no finite time to completion of that, it will happen all through the course of the lifecycle of the product. And we have a long way to go in terms of improving that even further.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. So is it fair to say we have like on-boarded a big kind of PBM right now in this quarter?

Dilip Shanghvi

Sorry, can you repeat your question? Fair to say what?

Kunal Dhamesha

We have on-boarded a big pharmacy benefits manager or an insurance company who is managing their PBM on their own. But we still see there is a lot of scope.

Dilip Shanghvi

True.

Kunal Dhamesha

And this kind of on-boarding, does it help with negotiating with other guys as well? The big guys basically?

Dilip Shanghvi

I think we have to see. I mean, there are competitive dynamics even amongst the payers. Whether it helps us, time will tell. But we certainly would try our level best to convince the other payers also to cover the products.

Kunal Dhamesha

Perfect. Thank you. And second question on deuruxolitinib. Given there is another molecule with a very similar kind of chemical structure approved, will this be counted as a new chemical entity for us?

Dilip Shanghvi

I mean, this definitely will be a new chemical entity.

Kunal Dhamesha

So it would come with the associated exclusivity, et cetera, if it gets approved?

Dilip Shanghvi

That is correct.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. Thank you. I'll join back the queue.

Neha Manpuria

Yes. Thank you for taking my question. Two questions on the Concert acquisition. First, if I were to think about the lead asset here, are we -- is -- how do you think about reimbursement arguments [indiscernible] coverage for the product. There was -- it seems this could be seen as more -- not fully, but more cosmetic use versus medical use. That's my first question.

And second, how does this product fit into our existing presence in Derma with Ilumya and the other products? Just trying to understand the additional investment that would be required to commercialize this product outside the R&D investment that you mentioned?

Dilip Shanghvi

Sure. Abhay, would you respond?

Abhay Gandhi

I will respond to the first part. I mean, from a science and medical perspective, AA or Alopecia Areata is clearly not a cosmetic condition. However, like what you said, a lot of payers, not doctors, but definitely payers, they have that kind of a prescription in mind. And I think the task for us even prior to launch will be to sell the Concept and make payers understand that this is a medical condition and not a cosmetic condition. And then therefore try and get [Technical Difficulty] I think in that, I think the doctors that we are speaking to [indiscernible] are pretty clear and they will also be helping to put out that story.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. But is the additional R&D that you mentioned prior to commercialization associated with us helping -- to help get better formulary coverage when we launch the product?

Abhay Gandhi

So data that we will generate from the R&D effort will be used in various forms. The same data will be used with [indiscernible] and in a modified form used with payers and PBMs, and even the buyers of the product. So data is data, it is how you present it to relevant audiences that will make a difference and eventually how all elements of the market dynamics, the interplay and have a positive impact on the product.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. And my second question, how does this product fit into the existing footprint that we have in derma from a sales force perspective, doctor coverage perspective?

Abhay Gandhi

So, Mr. Shanghvi, he also said in his readout, I mean we have covered in psoriasis we have products in acne [indiscernible]. This was one unmet need. So it enhances the basket of offerings that we have for dermatologists and doctors who treat dermatologic conditions. So I think from an indication perspective, it is a clear fit into what we already do. And there is a significant overlap between the [indiscernible] that we need and the [indiscernible] who are likely to be treating Alopecia Areata.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. And just one last clarification on the R&D spend. Is the R&D -- additional R&D included in the guidance that were have mentioned in the past of 7% to 8% of sales or should we look at -- is it over and above that?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think we are currently underperforming in terms of what you call spends.

Neha Manpuria

Yes, sir.

Dilip Shanghvi

Even if this gets added, I think we will get the cost only for a month or so.

Neha Manpuria

No, no, sir. I mean, from a guidance perspective for next year, since you mentioned additional R&D…

Dilip Shanghvi

That guidance we will give next year.

Neha Manpuria

Okay.

Dilip Shanghvi

Because I think we will look at all the products in different stages of development, like what I also shared with you. We should be able to also share some clinical outcome, progress with some of the other studies so that we will give that guidance.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. Thank you so much, sir.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

Sameer Baisiwala

Hi. Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Sir, is it possible for you to talk a bit more about Halol situation in the sense that: A, for the 14 exempted products, would you be able to restore all the sales? B, would you be using the site for non-US markets? And C, how many ANDAs have been filed from your pending approval? Or any color around any high-value products, so are you looking to site switch?

Dilip Shanghvi

So I think Abhay can give more information about the exempt product and what kind of sales we will be able to maintain. But we will look at what you call the important products, approved or in the process of getting approval for switching or filing from additional sites.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay.

Abhay Gandhi

Sameer, to add to what just Shanghvi said, a lot of business that we will be talking about regaining or losing will be product-specific, and the situation is still a little fluid I would say. Second it will be, obviously, to retain all of it, but I don't think all of it, some of it you can assume will be lost to competition.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay, very clear. And…

Abhay Gandhi

[indiscernible] will be to minimize that.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay, sir. Very clear. And would you be using this site for non-US market or you would first rather get it back in remediation?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, I think we are in touch with the other regulatory agencies, but site is being used for supplies to other geographies.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. Okay, great. Sir, second question is on the specialty portfolio. And Abhay, the prescriptions for Winlevi had kind of dipped around if I remember correctly, October-November. And they have been inching up. So I think they are back to 8,000 a week. But before that it used to be 9,000 to 10,000. So we are still not back up. So just any thoughts on that?

And second also on Ilumya, if I see the IMS dollar data for 3Q, which is October, November, December. It's just flat quarter-on-quarter versus our primary sales being up. So anything to read through or it's just a bit of an aberration?

Abhay Gandhi

So the first part to your question, I mean prescriptions are moving up. Not at the pace that you would like, but they are moving up. And I think the -- we have made some changes to our coping plan and then we had improvement in the access. So, I'm pretty confident that the growth trajectory we will be able to maintain. And this is about your question on Winlevi of course, Sameer.

On Ilumya, I mean personally, I don't see a challenge because of the channel that we are strong in, that was the medicine benefit channels. Not all of that sale you see in the IMS will be completely reflected. So if I see -- and of course, on the call, I cannot discuss, but if I see the sales till yesterday, for the month of Jan, I feel pretty strong that the positive momentum will continue.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay, sir. Great. Thank you so much.

Prakash Agarwal

So, what I understood was, this 14 exempt products currently are not getting sold…

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Am I audible now?

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. No, just wanted to understand this import alert situation better. So currently what I understand is, 14 exempted products are not being sold and there are some activities that would be required to get these products enter the US shore. So is that understanding right? And what is the value of these 14 products?

Dilip Shanghvi

So Abhay, you would like to answer or...

Abhay Gandhi

Whichever way.

Dilip Shanghvi

I think you will have more current information.

Abhay Gandhi

So batch by batch, the products that we have in India, we have started releasing to market after discussions with our quality team as well as external consultants [indiscernible]. And for the fresh product which we are getting from India, as you said, there is a process to be followed which we’ll follow and try and fulfill the needs of the market. And, I mean product-wise and category-wise, we don't give our number. So, I can't really give an answer to your question of the exact contribution of these products.

Prakash Agarwal

So of the $155 million, is it half of the products sales or is it less than half, some direction will help. And when you say batch by batch, it is the FDA, I mean, you are releasing batch by batch or they are accepting batch by batch? If there can be any clarity there?

Dilip Shanghvi

We're releasing it batch by batch after thorough testing of the products.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. And they are accepting it?

Dilip Shanghvi

Yes.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. And...

Dilip Shanghvi

So I think you should have clarity that it's a decision by the Sun quality to release the batch. FDA doesn't accept anything.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay.

Dilip Shanghvi

Everything that we do is open for future audit.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. But when you release it batch by batch it can be sold in the US market is that understanding...

Dilip Shanghvi

Batch by batch release for the US market.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay, okay. And sir direction on the 14 exempted products, it could be less than half or around half of your $155 million sales?

Dilip Shanghvi

So as Abhay mentioned, we are not giving any specific product-related revenues or disclosure.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay.

Abhay Gandhi

And overall, I think the revenue modeling you have corrected that the total impact on the overall company sale is not more than 3%, that should give you some direction.

Prakash Agarwal

Right. And sir, when you said that you have taken some provisions, so is it adjusted with COGS, or is it line item with other expenses? How should we think about that? And going forward also how -- is all the provisions taken yet?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, it's lying in both in COGS and other expenses. I'm not very significant market share earlier.

Prakash Agarwal

Not significant, henceforth.

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I said the, whatever we have baked-in in the current quarter in the COGS and other expense line is not very significant [indiscernible].

Prakash Agarwal

Okay, but most of it has been taken or is yet to be taken, sir?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, we have baked-in whatever is -- we are fully aware of, completely we have recognized it.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay, lovely. And lastly on our RoW and AM sales, so dollar term I was looking at two-year CAGR and three-year CAGR, it remains 2%, 3% kind of CAGR dollar terms. So is there any focus in terms of additional launches or is it because of the high COVID base or how should we think about growth in RoW and AM?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think the growth is significantly more than 2%, 3%. I don't have three-year data in front of me, but if I understand the relative percentage that the emerging market has -- other markets have on the overall company performance it's not -- it's actually gaining in terms of overall share. So in spite of growth in other markets, it's growing faster.

Prakash Agarwal

Well, I have data from Q3 '21 to Q3 --

Dilip Shanghvi

I think can you then take it up separately with Abishek and rework the numbers?

Prakash Agarwal

We will do that. Thank you. sir.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

Shyam Srinivasan

Good evening. Thank you for taking my question. Just looking at global specialty sales Q-o-Q, $200 million has gone to $223 million, I'm excluding the milestone. That's about $20 million-odd, but when I look at non-Taro US formulation, it's flat, right, $282 million -- $283 million. So just wanted to understand growth of specialty US versus non-US? It looks like there has been a bigger contribution from non-US. I'm obviously making an assumption on non-Taro generics, but just wanted your thoughts.

Dilip Shanghvi

I mean, we have the data. You don't -- but, I think for a specific reason, we are not sharing the detailed guess. And I understand that it creates a challenge for you to trying to estimate. Our own general feedback is that, I think the business is growing both in US as well as in other geographies.

Shyam Srinivasan

Thank you, Dilip. But just anything on RoW, because intuitively it seems to have grown faster. So have we done better in any of the other markets? I think that's where the underlying question was.

Dilip Shanghvi

So you are asking for specialty business or RoW?

Shyam Srinivasan

Yes, just I'm doing only specialty, only specialty, global specialty, non-US.

Dilip Shanghvi

Specialty business and RoW is not very large.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Got it, helpful. Just a second question on...

Dilip Shanghvi

What you must be mixing up is that the royalty income is included in the...

Shyam Srinivasan

No, no, I excluded that, sir. I excluded the $12.5 million, so $200 million has gone to $220 million.

Dilip Shanghvi

It is very small part of the overall business.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. No problem, sir.

Dilip Shanghvi

The US and Europe.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. So I meant non-US as even Europe. So if there is something that's happening incrementally in Europe, either to Almirall or others. That is also something that would be useful to know.

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think Almirall is doing quite well with the product and that is why they triggered the milestone. But, I don't see dramatic difference in the performance. And you need to know that in Europe, what happens is that different countries based on a different point of time when they get reimbursement, the sales pickup.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it, sir. Helpful. Just a second question on the Concert deal from a financing perspective, I think I missed the ex-Taro cash balance for the quarter or the December end. How will we be financing it? And just the next few steps, if you could highlight, what should we be looking out for?

C.S. Muralidharan

So, we've already given our -- in the press release in terms of the options we have in terms of financing the transaction. So beyond that, we will not going to comment how we will be funding this transaction at this point of time. And the process is also have been shared which has been filed with Concert also. So which is out into public in terms of what we are following being a listed entity.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it, Muralidharan. Thank you and all the best.

Sayantan Maji

Yeah. Thanks for the opportunity. So I believe in initial readout. The year-on-year increase in specialty was to driven by Ilumya and Winlevi. So what could have led to quarter-on-quarter increase? Are Ilumya and Winlevi -- is it mainly because of Ilumya and Winlevi or has there been a benefit from seasonality and stocking up as well, because dermatology portfolio usually have a favorable seasonality in 3Q?

Dilip Shanghvi

There was a lot of breakup in the audio. So we are not sure what the question is.

Sayantan Maji

Yeah, so let me repeat it. Is it better?

Dilip Shanghvi

Yes, much better. Thank you.

Sayantan Maji

So I was [indiscernible] in the initial readout, you mentioned that the year-on year increase in specialty was mainly led by Ilumya and Winlevi. So I just wanted to check are these the two factors for quarter-on-quarter increase as well and would seasonality and stocking up [Multiple Speakers]

Dilip Shanghvi

I'm sorry again. Are you what? You said, are you, and then I couldn't get the next couple of sentences.

Sayantan Maji

Yeah, so, I was asking seasonality and stocking up benefit were the meaningful contribution.

Dilip Shanghvi

No, there is no -- there is no real stocking up on these products.

Sayantan Maji

Okay. Okay. And my second question is on Concert acquisition. So there is an ongoing litigation that is going on between Insight and Concert. So would the outcome of this event be a material one in order to launch the product on time? Or is it something which is already taken care of?

Dilip Shanghvi

We are aware, but we are not commenting on that at this point of time.

Sayantan Maji

Okay, no problem. Thank you for answering the questions.

Krish Mehta

Yeah. Hi, thank you for taking my questions. The first question I had was on Concert acquisition. So the cash balance of Concert seems to be at $140 million. So how will you be treating this cash balance? And will this -- will the cash balance in Concert will be fungible for Sun Pharma going forward or we'll be using this only for Concert?

Dilip Shanghvi

So we will be dealing with the opening balance sheet as per the purchase and accounting post-transaction close.

Krish Mehta

Okay, that's helpful. And on the generic pricing erosion for Taro, we just wanted to understand on given that the operating income has picked up this quarter versus the last quarter. Do you kind of see this trend continuing for Taro? And how do you see the generic pricing trend for the ex-Taro business in terms of new product launches and market share gains in existing products?

Dilip Shanghvi

So Taro has -- I think in their release said that they continue to see pricing challenges. I think beyond that for us to respond on this call would not be appropriate.

Krish Mehta

Okay, thank you so much. Good luck.

Dilip Shanghvi

Yes, thank you.

Nitin Agarwal

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Sir, first on the SEZABY launch, if you can just provide us some sense of the opportunity, the way we are seeing this opportunity for this product going forward?

Dilip Shanghvi

So we believe it's a very good product in an innovative [indiscernible] indication of the neonatal seizures where there was no approved product and only [indiscernible] products are available. And therefore, I think we licensed it from SPARC. Just launched it literally last week to [indiscernible] but we are obviously very [Multiple Speakers]

Dilip Shanghvi

Okay, nothing changed. Can you hear me better now?

Dilip Shanghvi

So I don't know how much you got of what I said. I think we believe it's an important product and in neonatal seizures, which is a very serious indication, an approved product is something that gives comfort to the doctors and institutions as well as to the caregivers of the patients. So I think we are very well-positioned doing a good product [indiscernible] going ahead.

Nitin Agarwal

And then just following up on that, the grandfather products which are unapproved products which are there, is there a timeline for the FDA to remove them from the market or how does that process grown?

Dilip Shanghvi

It's some modeling which we did, but it is not definitive, how it can be looked at by the FDA. For different products it could be treated differently and it is also a function of [indiscernible] able to believe that there will not be any drug shortage and the new product will be able to cater the demand of the market.

Nitin Agarwal

So this is not a laid out procedure that once you get an approved product for a -- in a category [Multiple Speakers]

Dilip Shanghvi

There is no laid out procedures that within X number of months or weeks. The existing products are asking to go out of the market. There is no such established procedure. But it's something that we will have to work with FDA, convinced them and it's a process that we will have to go through.

Nitin Agarwal

And second is, on this exclusivity period, how long do we -- exclusivity do we get on a molecule like this? It is a regular 20 -- commercial exclusivity will be how long this kind of product?

Dilip Shanghvi

I'm not 100% sure, but I think it is [indiscernible]

Vivek Agarwal

Hi, thank you for the opportunity. The question is related to recently acquired deuruxolitinib. Shanghvi, can you also...

Vivek Agarwal

That question is related to deuruxolitinib. So, sir, can you also comment on the safety profile of the drug? How this is compared to some other product?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think, whatever is in the public domain, based on which, I think it's a relatively safe product with, I would call, benign kind of side effect profile that was reported in the studies that are in public domain. The Phase 3 studies, I think are in line with our -- maybe in the line with that. So, I think it's a safe and very effective product. That's why I think I talked about this in a context of best-in-class product.

Damayanti Kerai

Hi. Thank you for the opportunity. My question is on Halol again. So what kind of remediation cost you foresee for resolving the pending issues there? And also, how do you see US generic sales trending over the next few quarters ex Halol. Do you think you have headroom to minimize impact of sales lost at Halol from other facilities?

Dilip Shanghvi

Not anything we shared at the time of sharing the information about Halol is that based on this, we expect the impact to be less than 3% and -- of the total sales, and we are not changing or raising our guidance because of this. Now...

Damayanti Kerai

Regarding the cost -- yes, regarding the remediation cost which you might be spending for issues there?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, I think we are not sharing specific information, but there will be a certain amount of consults and remediation cost associated with bringing the facility back in compliance. There may also be some new investments which may be required. So -- but that's part of the remediation process.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. And any timeline, like what you're targeting by when you can see resolution of issues because this plant has been under FDAs could be for some time now.

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I agree with you that it is been under scrutiny, and [indiscernible] for a very long-time. So we need to find a way to resolve the issue. And that's what we're working for.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. My second question is on Taro financial. So the SG&A associated there seems to be trending at around $50 million a quarter. So how should we see this cost going ahead? I understand that this includes Alchemee. But if you can comment on SG&A number for Taro?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, Taro has published the results. They also given the press release. Being a public company, I don't think we'll able to share more information than what they have shared.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay, my last question is, where do you book Almirall-related benefits in your financials?

Dilip Shanghvi

The milestone income we said it's coming in RoW.

Damayanti Kerai

Also this is milestone income, but in a regular quarter where do you capture this number, if there is no milestones, say, like normal contribution coming from Almirall?

Dilip Shanghvi

A normal sales goes with the overall -- what are all sell to Almirall goes with revenues.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Thanks.

Bino Pathiparampil

Hi, good evening. Most questions are answered, just one question. Dilip like you shared the revenue contribution from Halol, would you be able to do that regarding the Mohali facility as well, because there is still some FDA issues going on there?

Dilip Shanghvi

I mean, I don't have the details with me. But, I mean, we don't either gave out revenue from plants or from separate businesses. Halol we gave out, because I think it's important for investors to be able to evaluate the impact.

Bino Pathiparampil

Understood. Yeah. And just question on SEZABY. Would you be able to define the market in terms of number of patients treated a year for this implication et cetera, something like that?

Dilip Shanghvi

Abhay, would you...

Abhay Gandhi

Yeah. I mean I don't have the number in front of me, but yes, that number is available, please do [indiscernible] I mean I will share this with Abhishek post this call and maybe you can connect with him offline and get that.

Bino Pathiparampil

Sure, that's great. Thank you very much.

Harith Ahamed

Good evening, thanks for the opportunity. On the Concert acquisition, will you be able to comment on the purchase price allocation with the consideration of $570 odd million reflect largely as intangibles on our balance sheet or will there be a significant goodwill creation? And the intangibles will be amortized over what period, if you can give some color?

Dilip Shanghvi

So we -- as we explained in the opening remarks, from 19 January we signed a definitive agreement. The contraction has to close, which we had to close probably in the first quarter of this calendar year. Once it's completed, we will do the [indiscernible] purchase price accounting at the same relevant things to be taken care.

Harith Ahamed

Okay. And from an accounting standpoint, these payouts associated with the CVRs, will there be a liability created on our balance sheet for these potential payouts?

Dilip Shanghvi

There are multiple options available to treat these type of continued value rights, which we evaluate along with the consultants at the time of finalizing the purchase-based accounting.

Harith Ahamed

Okay and then one question on generic [indiscernible], we have disclosed a settlement for that product. Any color that you could share on the timelines for launch? Will this be in FY 2024 launch for us or is it much later?

Dilip Shanghvi

Abhay, I think, we've given some guidance in the past.

Abhay Gandhi

We are on-track for the launch [Multiple Speakers]

Dilip Shanghvi

That's what we are...

Harith Ahamed

Okay, but, we are not confirming it’s a FY 2024 product.

Abhay Gandhi

No. All we have said is that, we are on-track as per the settlement with the innovator to launch. And there is no change to that in the quarter. Yes.

Dilip Shanghvi

Correct. That's what we have said in guide.

Harith Ahamed

Okay. That's all from my side. Thank you for taking [Multiple Speakers] I lost audio for a few seconds.

Surya Patra

Thank you for the opportunity, sir. Just first question on the Concert again. Sir, how critical is the long-term tolerability study for the success of the molecules, sir? That is one. And secondly, sir, this is just a lead molecule that is what we are acquiring through this acquisition or there is potential other platform technology as well as the product opportunity that we are acquiring?

Dilip Shanghvi

So I think the key focus or interest for us was deuruxolitinib and its proximity to market and its ability to help the Alopecia Areata patient who are currently not having any approved -- good approved product for treating that condition.

However, the company also has licensed products to other companies and they have some products which are not even licensed, but they have intellectual property. So, I think as we develop better sense and understanding, we will share if there is any significant additional opportunity that we are able to identify from the pipeline.

Surya Patra

And this is a cash free, debt free kind of acquisition, sir, or -- because, just wanted to have a more clarity about the cash number that what we are seeing in the [Multiple Speakers]

Dilip Shanghvi

It's a debt-free acquisition, cash will follow along with the company.

Surya Patra

Sure. Okay. My next question is on the cost side, sir. So basically, we are seeing a kind of a some impact obviously on the other expenses front and that could be because of multiple factors. But I'm just trying to understand to what extent this is led by, let's say, status underperformed. Because it is Alchemee acquisition post that, obviously, we are seeing some impact on the cost side. So if you can share on that front?

Dilip Shanghvi

We already in the readout said that the increase in other expense is driven by the higher selling and distribution expense across various geographies, higher R&D spend and also the consolidation of Alchemee business. Separately, we will not be able to give any number of what's related to Alchemee. There's no other components which is lying in the other expenses.

Surya Patra

Okay. Because if we just adjust the licensing income, then the cost structure even look slightly deteriorated. So that is why -- should this licensing income -- sorry, this milestone income would be a kind of a pure cash component? [Multiple Speakers] Adjusted for that cost structure looks slightly deteriorated that is why?

Dilip Shanghvi

But license income is not -- is part of the revenues, right, operating revenue -- other operating revenue.

Surya Patra

Okay. Got it. And just last one question, sir, relating to the R&D. Now considering the kind of a nature of our activities and the intent to expand our specialty portfolio, so, let's say in, next two year period the R&D spend mix towards the specialty would be to what extent of the total R&D spend directionally?

Dilip Shanghvi

No. I think we've shared with investors that our focus is on creating a significant additional engine of growth through specialty business, and we have been diligently building that business and that business will require investment in new clinical studies R&D. So we will commit all of that whenever that becomes necessary. But we don't give guidance beyond the next year. So, that's where, I think I have the challenge, but directionally, I think we would be strengthening our ability to execute on various specialty related investments.

Surya Patra

Okay. Yeah. Thank you, sir.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

Ritwik Sheth

Yeah. Hi, good evening. Sir, I just had one question on the India business. Would it be possible to give a split for the pricing-led, volume-led, and [indiscernible] led growth for this quarter and nine months?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think, actually the -- with the -- what you call syndicated research [Havex] (ph), as well as IQVIA give you that [indiscernible].

Ritwik Sheth

Okay. Thank you, sir. All the best.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

Unidentified Participant

Thank you for the opportunity. Why have we discontinued ANDA approval for a generic Vraylar?

Dilip Shanghvi

What is that?

Unidentified Participant

Generic Vraylar, cariprazine.

Dilip Shanghvi

Cariprazine?

Unidentified Participant

Yeah. Right.

Dilip Shanghvi

What is the question?

Unidentified Participant

I mean, why have we discontinued the ANDA approval?

Dilip Shanghvi

I don't know what ANDA approval for Cariprazine. Is that a public domain information? I don't know. We don't give information related to future products.

Unidentified Participant

No, because it is approved and then we discontinued it.

Dilip Shanghvi

So there must be business reasons.

Unidentified Participant

Because it is a fairly large product in U.S. So, is it still meaningful opportunity for us?

Abhay Gandhi

Honestly, I'm also not aware. I need to check back on that.

Unidentified Participant

Okay.

Dilip Shanghvi

No, since we are not aware I think it's better that you speak to Abhishek and get information.

Unidentified Participant

Okay, I will. Thank you. That's it from my side.

Mayank Hyanki

Hi, I have two questions. The first question is on the nature of other expenses. Dilip has commented that selling and distribution costs have gone up in this quarter. So wanted to understand what has led to this increase in some of this initial costs for the quarter and is it a structural increase?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, selling and distribution expenses, I mentioned that we increased across geographies. However, we also mentioned specifically the field forces expansion is fully complete in beginning of this fiscal for India. So obviously in the current year you will see the full expenses related to S&D for those new fields force added. That's why overall you're seeing an increase in higher S&D spend.

Mayank Hyanki

So this is something you are saying it's increased across the employee spend as well as SG&A? [Multiple Speakers]

Dilip Shanghvi

Of course more related with new field force expansion as, obviously, the full-year impact is there, plus also the related spend on to S&Ds relating to the field force.

Mayank Hyanki

Okay. Understood. The second question is on the Halol site. I mean, we continue to face trouble in this. So my question is, Shanghvi, that -- what is the core reason for this repeated issue at Halol? I mean most of it will, of course, will be retrospective, but what have we done to like to address it over the past few years?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think clearly whatever that we thought we needed to do we've done, but it was not adequate. So, we need to strengthen our ability to ensure that the expectation of the regulatory agency are met. We believe that we've now put in appropriate focus and structure so that we should be able to meet the expectation of agencies.

I think that at the same point of time, we need to also keep in mind that a large number of our other facilities supplying to the US are in compliance and we continue to what you can grow our business in the US, in spite of significant pricing pressure, as well as, what you call, challenges in the marketplace.

Mayank Hyanki

So is it because, I mean, we all understand Halol is one of the large and old complex which has got like [indiscernible] production. Is it because of it being an old plant or is it because of shortage of proper skill sets or is it because of evolving standards of FDA? And is this something which I mean the practices here, is it something that you would be having across your other sites earlier because of which we could -- it could be a systematic issue which are to be addressed?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think the company policy is that whatever changes we make in one plant if it is applicable and related to other facilities, it is automatically put in priority for implementation in that facility. Now, Halol rather than being an old plant, I think we have made huge consecutive investments and it's become a very large and complex facility. So we have to find a way to reduce the complexity.

Mayank Hyanki

Got it. Thank you.

Sameer Baisiwala

Hi. Thanks for the follow. So just a quick question. The product which have a lot of interest is Semaglutide and Liraglutide. And it could be interesting market. So any thoughts you can share. I can see that Sun is among the four to six filers for this product. Do you think it can get competitive, you still think it's going to be attractive opportunity. Just your thoughts would be great, sir.

Dilip Shanghvi

The semaglutide is far away Sameer, I think, Liraglutide is relatively recent. But my expectation is that, by the time the patent expires and we can come to the market, a large part of the current, what your call, patients would have moved over to [indiscernible]. So to that extent, we have to at residual market at the time of patent expiry.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. That's great, sir. It's very helpful. And just one more if I can on [Diroxo] (ph), and that is -- it's a JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitor and we have this [indiscernible] in the market. So is that pricing -- and other JAKs -- Are those pricing service a good benchmark for our product? I know it's just some time, but any thoughts on that?

Unidentified Speaker

[Multiple Speakers] assumption, but we have no -- we have no firm decision taking for where the pricing could be. [indiscernible]

Dilip Shanghvi

No. I think the idea would be to develop a comprehensive understanding on the price at which we can fully benefit from the value of the product and also patients have ability to access an effective treatment option.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. Thank you very much.

Naushad Chaudhary

Thanks for the follow-up. A few quick clarifications here. Firstly, in the press release we have mentioned that the adjusted for one-off, the PAT growth in this quarter was higher than EBITDA. So can you just help me on what was the one-off for last year same quarter?

Dilip Shanghvi

For last year same quarter, we have disclosed several inter stock refund and that was [indiscernible]. Those two that that have been adjusted.

Naushad Chaudhary

Okay. Okay. And In terms of the net MR addition in nine month of this financial year, can you share that number as well?

Naushad Chaudhary

Yes, that's in India market, late addition. We have completed the MR addition, like 1,000 MR we have already in this financial year. So that part we are completed.

Naushad Chaudhary

And lastly, qualitatively, on the -- especially, like –

Dilip Shanghvi

Sorry. We missed…

Kunal Dhamesha

Thank you for the follow-up. So just one [indiscernible] with the current kind of legal data we have, would we be able to apply for approval outside US with the current legal data here?

Dilip Shanghvi

Yes, I think we have to evaluate country by -- geography by geography. Some geographies may require additional studies. Some geographies we may be able to file the existing [indiscernible]. So we have to take -- if it needs extra investment, we have to take country by country decision, which is a large enough product for us to seriously look at potential across Europe.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. And those additional studies will be more like a bridging studies or kind of a full-fledged trial that we need to conduct. At least for a bigger geographies like Europe.

Dilip Shanghvi

My understanding is that Europe may not require additional study because quite [indiscernible] in this study were also in Europe. So it may not require a separate study. I'm talking more about Japan, China and these countries where maybe what studies will be required we have to get interact with the regulators and develop and understand.

Kunal Dhamesha

Sure. And just one more [indiscernible] after it has been kind of classified OI, has there been any communication with US FDA in terms of further Capas, etcetera, you would have submitted.

Dilip Shanghvi

I think there is a structured process about updating every year of this particular response foray three and what we are doing. So that -- and there is a certain periodicity on data that we follow.

Kunal Dhamesha

Thank you and all the best.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

Prakash Agarwal

Yes. Thanks for the follow-up. Just trying to understand the Taro cash. I understand Taro has a separate company, but you are the promoters and Taro is not hosting any calls anymore. I mean, how do we think about utilization of that cash? Can they use this cash for similar asset acquisitions like you did in the specialty side or you -- it's been there for long and it's accumulating. So what are the thoughts as a promoter?

Dilip Shanghvi

So the idea would be to find a profitable end use of the surplus cash, so that it can be put to use. And we constantly evaluate opportunities both in Sun as well as in Taro. Taro also has a separate business development group and they also constantly evaluate opportunities. So hopefully, if I think with the rash mineralization of valuation, we should be able to do something.

Prakash Agarwal

And just a request, if you could have at least an annual call for Taro that would be very useful.

Dilip Shanghvi

We would communicate that or share it with them.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Thanks.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

Abhishek Sharma

Thanks, everyone, for joining in today. Kindly reach out to the IR team for any remaining questions that you may have. Good night, everyone.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

