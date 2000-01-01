Laughing Water Capital - APi Group: Not Alone In My Optimism

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.6K Followers

Summary

  • More recently APi Group became a large position as I added shares following a near 50% decline in price earlier this year.
  • Management has laid out a clear path toward earnings power improvement in the years to come.
  • Recent insider buying suggests that I am not alone in my optimism.

Man holding blue helmet close up

ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group (APG) – APG is the world’s leading provider of Life Safety services, which can be thought of as our fire safety business. APG

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.6K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.