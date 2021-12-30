Zynex Is A Quality Company, But You Must Pay For Quality

Jan. 31, 2023 10:30 PM ETZynex, Inc. (ZYXI)
Francesco Castellano profile picture
Francesco Castellano
1 Follower

Summary

  • Products sold in the past by Zynex for pain management have failed to penetrate the market.
  • Zynex's new products are radically different from their predecessors: more specific and innovative.
  • The new products the company will market could grow sales far beyond analysts' expectations.
  • Zynex is a company with a rich valuation but with great room for growth.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Francesco Castellano as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

This article was written by

Francesco Castellano profile picture
Francesco Castellano
1 Follower
Hello everyone,I am an investor and student in innovation and development processes. I am studying for a master's degree in technology and innovation management, working with an Italian financial advisor.My investment style is focused on technology micro and small caps, and my positions have a minimum time horizon of 7 years. The type of investment I prefer is extremely risky, so each position should make up a small part of the portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.