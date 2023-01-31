Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 9:40 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.74K Followers

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ruth Cotter - SVP, Worldwide Marketing, HR and IR

Lisa Su - Chair and CEO

Jean Hu - EVP, CFO and Treasurer

Devinder Kumar - EVP

Conference Call Participants

Matt Ramsay - Cowen

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Mark Lipacis - Jefferies

Chris Danley - Citi

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the AMD Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Ruth Cotter. Please go ahead, Ruth.

Ruth Cotter

Thank you, and welcome to AMD's fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2022 financial results conference call. By now, you should have had the opportunity to review a copy of our earnings press release and accompanying slideware. If you've not reviewed these documents, they can be found on the Investor Relations page of amd.com.

We will refer primarily to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. The full non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations are available in today's press release and slides posted on our website.

Participants in today's conference call are Dr. Lisa Su, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Jean Hu, our Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Devinder Kumar, our Executive Vice President. This is a live call and will be replayed via webcast on our website.

Before we begin, I would like to note that Mark Papermaster, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, Technology and Engineering, will attend the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.