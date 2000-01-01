tolgart/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ: CDMO

Avid, our large molecule, small batch, domestic Contract Drug Manufacturing Organization, should be familiar as CDMO was a meaningful position in the portfolio for several years before I reduced it late in 2021. Following a steep decline in price, I re-purchased shares earlier this year, and for a few months I looked brilliant as shares quickly rallied. However, more recently shares retreated once again. The decline was sparked by cautious comments out of Sartorius AG (SRT.GR), a provider of picks and shovels to the biologic CDMO industry, and the decline was made worse by a guidance cut by Catalent (CTLT), a larger CDMO with a focus on biologics. Avid Bio was thrown out with the bathwater, and when CDMO reported that backlog “only” grew 23% in fiscal Q2’23, shares fell further despite the fact that CDMO actually raised guidance.

In my view, this recent sell off is just noise.

Reading past the headlines from SRT.GR and CTLT reveals that weakness at both of these companies is mostly tied to the rolling off of Covid vaccine manufacturing, centered in Europe, and/or related to divisions other than biologics. Of course, CDMO does not have European exposure, has zero Covid business, and is not exposed to other verticals such as OTC health supplements that are more directly tied to consumer spending.

As for CDMO’s “disappointing” backlog growth, over the years that we have owned CDMO backlog has been consistently lumpy on a quarterly basis, and the Company has consistently outperformed over longer periods of time. Management took pains to note that a few days difference in timing can result in big swings to backlog, and further noted that in the past when new capacity came online, backlog jumped higher almost in lockstep.

I am reading tea leaves here, but with an additional $100M of capacity coming online in calendar Q1’23 (vs fiscal ’23 guidance of $150M in revenue), it is at least curious that management would remind investors that in the past capacity expansion has led directly to jumps in backlog. An additional ~$150M of capacity should come online in the summer of 2023. Moving past tea leaves and on to facts, the Company also noted that Process Development revenues grew 74% YoY and 37% sequentially.

In my view, while backlog should not be completely ignored, the real leading indicator in this business is Process Development. Process Development is essentially when a customer comes and says, 'lets run some super small batches to make sure we have the process down, and when we know that the process is sound, we will start to run bigger batches.' In fact, according to management, Process Development revenue is typically ~15% of the total amount a customer will spend with CDMO, which again suggests that CDMO’s new capacity will be filled rather quickly.

Regardless of quarterly lumpiness, earnings power at CDMO is highly likely to improve in the intermediate term. As mentioned above, revenue capacity should be somewhere around $400M by summer of 2023. This increased capacity is intended to meet huge secular tailwinds as drug development is increasingly focused on large molecules, with more than 5,500 biologics awaiting FDA approval at present. Further confidence can be gained by recognizing that historically industry capacity has not been added on spec. Rather, capacity is typically added when existing and potential customers ask for it based on their own pipelines. Examining the pipelines of CDMO’s existing customers such as Halozyme (HALO) seems to suggest that this fact pattern has been playing out at CDMO.

To be clear, I cannot tell you with any certainty how long it will take to fill CDMO’s new capacity. While I believe they have a distinct competitive advantage due to their impressive and long-standing regulatory track record, they are not the only industry participant adding capacity. Additionally, it is possible or perhaps even likely that a more difficult fundraising environment will slow the cadence of work from development stage biopharma companies. However, when this capacity is filled CDMO should be able to generate somewhere around $120M in steady state FCF, versus a current market cap of ~$850M.

As the Company grows into its new footprint, perception should re-rate dramatically higher as the Company will be more predictable, have wider margins, and generate cash rather than consume cash. Further, the Company will maintain tremendous strategic optionality. They could choose to expand further organically, they could become an acquiror, they would be an attractive target for larger players, or they could return capital to shareholders. This optionality will likely lead to a higher multiple for CDMO, but if we assume 20x steady state FCF is conservatively the right multiple for a fast growing, recession resilient business, then shares would trade ~200% higher than they do at present. Whether it takes 3 years or 5 years to reach that point, we should be happy either way. If I am wrong, and CDMO falls short of filling their pending capacity additions, the margin of safety is wide enough that we should still do ok.

Disclaimer: This document, which is being provided on a confidential basis, shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy which may only be made at the time a qualified offeree receives a confidential private offering memorandum (“CPOM”) / confidential explanatory memorandum (“CEM”), which contains important information (including investment objective, policies, risk factors, fees, tax implications and relevant qualifications), and only in those jurisdictions where permitted by law. In the case of any inconsistency between the descriptions or terms in this document and the CPOM/CEM, the CPOM/CEM shall control. These securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful until the requirements of the laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. This document is not intended for public use or distribution. While all the information prepared in this document is believed to be accurate, Laughing Water Capital, LP and LW Capital Management, LLC make no express warranty as to the completeness or accuracy, nor can they accept responsibility for errors appearing in the document. An investment in the fund/partnership is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Opportunities for withdrawal/redemption and transferability of interests are restricted, so investors may not have access to capital when it is needed. There is no secondary market for the interests and none is expected to develop. The portfolio is under the sole trading authority of the general partner/investment manager. A portion of the trades executed may take place on non-U.S. exchanges. Leverage may be employed in the portfolio, which can make investment performance volatile. The portfolio is concentrated, which leads to increased volatility. An investor should not make an investment, unless it is prepared to lose all or a substantial portion of its investment. The fees and expenses charged in connection with this investment may be higher than the fees and expenses of other investment alternatives and may offset profits. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Moreover, the past performance of the investment team should not be construed as an indicator of future performance. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates in this document are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions. Other events which were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the fund/partnership. Any projections, outlooks or assumptions should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events which will occur. The enclosed material is confidential and not to be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written consent of LW Capital Management, LLC. The information in this material is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. Any statements of opinion constitute only current opinions of Laughing Water Capital LP, which are subject to change and which Laughing Water Capital LP does not undertake to update. Due to, among other things, the volatile nature of the markets, an investment in the fund/partnership may only be suitable for certain investors. Parties should independently investigate any investment strategy or manager, and should consult with qualified investment, legal and tax professionals before making any investment. The fund/partnership is not registered under the investment company act of 1940, as amended, in reliance on an exemption there under. Interests in the fund/partnership have not been registered under the securities act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state and are being offered and sold in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of said act and laws. The S&P 500 and Russell 2000 are indices of US equities. They are included for informational purposes only and may not be representative of the type of investments made by the fund. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.