Transocean Bags Another High-Margin Drillship Contract - Buy

Jan. 31, 2023 10:48 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
14.94K Followers

Summary

  • Company extends its recent winning streak by adding another high-margin contract offshore Brazil for the currently idle drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2.
  • Earlier this month, the company successfully replenished liquidity and extended near-term debt maturities at reasonable terms.
  • Going forward, market participants are likely to focus on Transocean's ability to find work for at least some of its cold-stacked drillships.
  • With dayrates in a healthy uptrend and high-specification drillships basically sold out, operators might be increasingly required to award contracts with terms sufficient for the costly and time-consuming reactivation of cold-stacked assets.
  • While shares might be ripe for a breather following the impressive 200% run from September lows, investors should consider adding on any major weakness.
Transocean drillship at the entrance of Guanabara Bay

pabst_ell

Note: I have covered Transocean (NYSE:RIG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Shares of leading offshore driller Transocean have been on a tear recently with the stock up an impressive

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
14.94K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.