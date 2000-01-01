Gary Yeowell

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE: HGV

HGV is the Hilton branded time share business that was spun off from Hilton Hotels in 2017. I first introduced HGV to LPs at the 2022 LWC LP meeting as a business that is often perceived as cyclical, yet is nowhere near as cyclical as one would expect. For a more detailed discussion of HGV, I would refer you to the transcript.

At present, HGV trades at a bit more than 8x my estimate of 2022 normalized FCF, which suggests the market believes that HGV is subject to a cyclical downturn and/or overearning due to a post Covid bounce. It is of course impossible to completely rule out these risks, but in my view they are unfounded. As for the cyclical risk, I believe HGV gets tossed into the same bucket as hotels, but in actuality 50% of EBITDA is recurring in nature, another 20% is highly predictable, and the last 30% is tied to a flexible cost structure. Additionally, the timeshare industry grew through every recession prior the Great Financial Crisis, and HGV revenue only declined 3% through the GFC. This of course does not guarantee there won’t be bumps in the road as we move forward. However, even if the Company is presently over earning, looking outa few years, earnings power is likely to be substantially higher than it is today.

First, the Company has 25 years of cohort data that demonstrates that members upgrade their spend very predictably over time as they add on more time, or utilize larger units. This suggests that members that joined over the last few years alone will drive earnings power higher as they mature. Additionally, at present HGV is in an enviable inventory position, with ~$12B in the pipeline.

Most exciting, HGV recently acquired Diamond Resorts, and is presently re-branding Diamond operations under the Hilton umbrella. While there are obvious cost savings tied to reducing duplicate functions, the real prize in this merger will be the improvements tied to overlaying HGV’s best in class sales practices on Diamond’s properties, as well as applying the benefits of the Hilton brand to the Diamond properties. Quite simply, Hilton is the #1 brand globally for hotel travel, which makes acquiring customers for HGV much easier and cheaper. Ask yourself this. If you were considering purchasing a time share, who would you trust more? Hilton, or Diamond?

There are other more tangible benefits as well. For example, in the time share business unused inventory is typically made available to the public. For Diamond, this has historically meant spending a fortune on Google keywords to advertise the inventory, and as a result Diamond has run their rental business at a loss. In contrast, when HGV has unused inventory, they simply make it available to the 139 million members of Hilton’s Loyalty program, which allows them to realize a nice profit. Applying HGV’s historic margin in Rental to Diamond’s historic revenue in Rental suggests well more than $100M of EBITDA can be un-locked by HGV in Rental alone.

To be fair, the Diamond transaction is not without risk. Most notably, Diamond’s customers have a slightly lower FICO score and lower average income than HGV customers, and these customers were underwritten by Diamond, not HGV, all of which suggest that these customers may be more susceptible in an economic downturn. Thus far however, there is no sign of softness in travel demand, with companies from American Express to Delta commenting that they expect travel to remain strong. It also may be worth noting that Blue Green Vacations (BVH), an industry player with even lower quality customers and brand than Diamond, recently attempted to repurchase ~23% of their existing equity through a tender offer. Considering that BVH is ~40% owned by insiders, this suggests that they are not worried by macro concerns in the near term.

Returning to how earnings power is likely to improve on a per share basis, there are early signs that HGV might become a “cannibal,” and aggressively shrink its share count in the years to come. From the Company’s 2017 debut as a public company until the 2021 purchase of Diamond Resorts which involved issuing equity, HGV shrank its share count by 13%. In early 2022 the company resumed this pattern with a $500M repurchase authorization, of which $290M still remains. I think the right mental model for this investment might be similar to Eddie Lampert with AutoZone in the early 2000s, which generated fantastic returns for investors. Every year, the top line can grow a bit, margins can widen a bit allowing EBITDA to grow a bit more, and the increased EBITDA can support a bit more debt, and the excess cash can be used to retire shares. Key to this potential path forward is the fact that HGV is currently under-levered, primed for significant increases in earnings power, engaged in capital efficient development, and trading at a low multiple.

If HGV does develop into a cannibal, this will likely contribute to a change in perception, which will eventually drive a re-rating of the stock. However, even without the cannibal angle, perception of HGV stock should improve on several levels in the years to come. Most obviously, at some point the market will move past cyclical fears, and shares will re-rate higher. I view this as a “when,” not an “if.” Additionally, I believe there is a chance that the entire industry is awarded with a higher “normal” multiple over time. First, with time and through normal cycles the market is likely to figure out that these businesses are not as cyclical as they appear at first glance. I think this is especially true as the Company has yet to face a non-Covid recession in the age of Instagram, which has placed a premium on travel and experiences, which theoretically will allow the industry to hold up better during downturns than it has historically.

Further, at present there is likely some ESG concern overhanging the industry, as historically the industry had multiple bad-actors at the low end, and there is a belief that people get “trapped” in time shares. That may have been true historically, and it was certainly true at the low end, but in my view there is too much reputation risk for branded players to engage in shenanigans with customers. Hilton hotels is the number one ranked hotel brand globally, and quite simply it is not worth putting that status at risk to trap people in a timeshare. Attrition at HGV runs in the low single digits, and the Company has an active inventory recapture program, which suggest that customers are both happy and able to leave when they want.

In sum, simply assuming a more normal multiple on current normalized FCF potential could lead our investment to significant upside. However, as the Diamond acquisition matures and as recent cohorts upgrade their spend, it is not hard to imagine FCF more than doubling in the years to come. A doubling in earnings power and significant multiple expansion can lead to potential multi-bagger returns with time.

Disclaimer: This document, which is being provided on a confidential basis, shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy which may only be made at the time a qualified offeree receives a confidential private offering memorandum (“CPOM”) / confidential explanatory memorandum (“CEM”), which contains important information (including investment objective, policies, risk factors, fees, tax implications and relevant qualifications), and only in those jurisdictions where permitted by law. In the case of any inconsistency between the descriptions or terms in this document and the CPOM/CEM, the CPOM/CEM shall control. These securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful until the requirements of the laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. This document is not intended for public use or distribution. While all the information prepared in this document is believed to be accurate, Laughing Water Capital, LP and LW Capital Management, LLC make no express warranty as to the completeness or accuracy, nor can they accept responsibility for errors appearing in the document. An investment in the fund/partnership is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Opportunities for withdrawal/redemption and transferability of interests are restricted, so investors may not have access to capital when it is needed. There is no secondary market for the interests and none is expected to develop. The portfolio is under the sole trading authority of the general partner/investment manager. A portion of the trades executed may take place on non-U.S. exchanges. Leverage may be employed in the portfolio, which can make investment performance volatile. The portfolio is concentrated, which leads to increased volatility. An investor should not make an investment, unless it is prepared to lose all or a substantial portion of its investment. The fees and expenses charged in connection with this investment may be higher than the fees and expenses of other investment alternatives and may offset profits. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Moreover, the past performance of the investment team should not be construed as an indicator of future performance. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates in this document are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions. Other events which were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the fund/partnership. Any projections, outlooks or assumptions should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events which will occur. The enclosed material is confidential and not to be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written consent of LW Capital Management, LLC. The information in this material is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. Any statements of opinion constitute only current opinions of Laughing Water Capital LP, which are subject to change and which Laughing Water Capital LP does not undertake to update. Due to, among other things, the volatile nature of the markets, an investment in the fund/partnership may only be suitable for certain investors. Parties should independently investigate any investment strategy or manager, and should consult with qualified investment, legal and tax professionals before making any investment. The fund/partnership is not registered under the investment company act of 1940, as amended, in reliance on an exemption there under. Interests in the fund/partnership have not been registered under the securities act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state and are being offered and sold in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of said act and laws. The S&P 500 and Russell 2000 are indices of US equities. They are included for informational purposes only and may not be representative of the type of investments made by the fund. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.