By Jennifer Johnston, Director of Municipal Bond Research, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income
A slowdown in US economic activity this year is likely to impact most states, which could face budget deficits, according to Jennifer Johnston, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income’s Director of Municipal Bond Research. She outlines implications for the muni market.
For those who watch state budgets closely, January marks the official beginning of “budget season” with California Governor Gavin Newsom’s release of his preliminary budget for fiscal year 2024 (FY24). With the sheer size of California’s budget and its highly volatile tax revenue structure, among other things, the California budget release gives us a peek into some of the challenges or opportunities that the larger US states will have as we move closer to June 2023 budget adoptions.
It was no surprise that Newsom announced a budget deficit. First, the state has been reporting monthly underperformance of revenues since the summer. Second, the state is highly dependent on capital gains and personal income tax revenue, which are weakening due to stock market weakness and wage growth slowing. And finally, the state had been seeing unprecedented revenue growth post-pandemic and we know that this would not continue indefinitely, especially given the Federal Reserve’s increases in interest rates and inflationary pressures.
The questions for muni credit experts included:
Let’s take each of these questions.
In summary, California definitely has its challenges, but we think it has the tools to deal with them in a way that should not impact its credit rating this year. Ongoing economic weakness could certainly make next year far more difficult.
Which state is next? New York State has the first fiscal year end (March 31) so we will soon have additional insight into their budget. New York City has released its $102.7 billion FY24 preliminary budget which projects increased revenue assumptions of $1.7 billion for FY23 and another $738 million for FY24, but year-over-year revenues are expected to decline by $3.7 billion or -3.5%, which brings a year-over-year revenue change that is flat.
Michigan, which has a September 30 fiscal year, updated FY22 revenue assumptions by +$1.5 billion due to outperformance of sales and income taxes. While FY23 revenues are expected to be lower than FY22, estimates have been revised higher.
All eyes are on Illinois, which should release its FY24 budget in a few weeks. A November mid-year update estimated that the current fiscal year could see a new positive surplus of $1.689 billion. Tax revenues are expected to grow $3.7 billion, about $1.3 billion of which would be used to make an additional transfer to the Rainy Day Fund.
We will be watching these developments closely and are optimistic most states can weather changing economic conditions. We have an extensive research team which highlights our ability to be nimble and can pivot quickly if we uncover any cause for concern.
All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Because municipal bonds are sensitive to interest rate movements, a municipal bond portfolio’s yield and value will fluctuate with market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the portfolio’s value may decline. Changes in the credit rating of a bond, or in the credit rating or financial strength of a bond’s issuer, insurer or guarantor, may affect the bond’s value.
1. Source: Governor’s Budget Summary, State of California, 2023-2024.
This article was written by
Comments