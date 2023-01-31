U.S. Budget Season Implications For The Muni Market

Franklin Templeton Investments
Summary

  • We knew that California would announce a budget deficit.
  • California’s credit ratings incorporate the tax volatility it faces, so as long as the state employs a diverse approach to addressing any deficits, we don’t expect any ratings actions at this time.
  • A slowdown in US economic activity is likely to impact most states and some could see budget deficits as costs rise at the same time.
  • States and many muni credits go into this period of slower or negative growth with very strong balance sheets and reserve funds.

US dollar banknotes isolated on a white background

Marco Ca/iStock via Getty Images

By Jennifer Johnston, Director of Municipal Bond Research, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income

A slowdown in US economic activity this year is likely to impact most states, which could face budget deficits, according to Jennifer Johnston, Franklin Templeton

