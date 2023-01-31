Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 10:32 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.74K Followers

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Aslett - President & Chief Executive Officer

Michael Ruppert - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Arment - Baird

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

Ken Herbert - RBC

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities

Austin Moeller - Canaccord

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Mercury Systems Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I’d like to turn the call over to the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Ruppert. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Ruppert

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. I hope you had a chance to review the press release we issued earlier this afternoon. If not you can find them on our website at mrcy.com The slide presentation that Mark and I will be referring to is posted on the Investor Relations section of the website under Events and Presentations. With me today is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Aslett. I'm also very pleased to welcome Michelle McCarthy to the call. Serving as Mercury's Senior Vice President and Chief accounting officer for the past five years, Michelle has been an active and valuable member of our leadership team. I'm looking forward to working closely with Michelle in her new position as Interim Chief Financial Officer to ensure a seamless transition prior to my departure in February.

Turning to Slide 2 in the presentation. I would like to remind you that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements, including information regarding Mercury's financial outlook, future plans, objectives, business prospects and anticipated financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.