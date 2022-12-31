Gold Demand Trends Full Year 2022

Summary

  • Annual gold demand (excluding OTC) jumped 18% to 4,741t, almost on par with 2011 - a time of exceptional investment demand.
  • 2022 saw a record annual average LBMA Gold Price PM of US$1,800/oz.
  • Indian gold demand remained robust compared with longer-term pre-pandemic levels.

2022: strongest year for gold demand in over a decade

Colossal central bank purchases, aided by vigorous retail investor buying and slower ETF outflows, lifted annual demand to an 11-year high.

Annual gold demand (excluding OTC) jumped 18% to

2022 gold demand almost matched the 2011 record

Data to 31 December 2022. (Sources: Metals Focus, Refinitiv GFMS, World Gold Council)

The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

