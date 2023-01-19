Gold: Rally Is Losing Momentum (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Gold had a very strong start into the new trading year, while silver is consolidating since mid-December.
  • While the weekly chart remains bullish, the rally in gold has lost its momentum on the daily chart. A pullback towards 1,900 & 1,770 would be a buy.
  • Seasonality remains bullish until the end of February, at least. Sentiment and Commitments of Traders report, however, are neutral.
  • Due to the bitter dispute about the debt ceiling, one-year insurance costs against a U.S. default have jumped vertically.

Just a few months ago, financial markets had been under severe pressure, driven by a rising interest rates and a stronger US-Dollar. Yet, since November, nearly all markets have been able to recover significantly. Gold and silver prices have not only recovered strongly, but were

Silver in US-Dollar, daily chart as of January 30th, 2023. Source: Tradingview

Gold in US-Dollar, weekly chart as of January 30th, 2023.

Gold in US-Dollar, daily chart as of January 30th, 2023. Source: Tradingview

Commitments of Traders (COT) for gold as of January 27th, 2023. Source: Sentimentrader

Sentiment Optix for gold as of January 27th, 2023. Source: Sentimentrader

Seasonality for gold over the last 54-years as of January 27th, 2023. Source: Sentimentrader

Volatility on the financial markets falls; from January 24th, 2023. Source: Sentimentrader

US credit rating as of January 19th, 2023. Source: Holger Zschäpitz

Global international reserves in percentages as of Jan. 24, 2023. Source: Gainesville Coins

Florian Grummes is an independent financial analyst, advisor, consultant, trader & investor as well as an international speaker with more than 25 years of experience in financial markets. Via Midas Touch Consulting he is publishing weekly gold, silver, bitcoin & cryptocurrency analysis for his numerous international readers. Florian is well known for combining technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis into one often accurate conclusion about the markets. www.midastouch-consulting.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

