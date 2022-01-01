January 2023 Asset Class And Stock/Sector Performance

Jan. 31, 2023 11:58 PM ETQQQ, DIA, IWM, XLC, XLY, XLP, XLV, XLU, EWA, ASHR, EWQ, EWG, EWI, EWW, EWP, PIN, TLT, CVNA, NATI, TSLA, NVDA, LCID, PTON, WBD, LYFT, SPOT, ROKU, ZG, PARA, CCL, NOC, ENPH, TPL
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.14K Followers

Summary

  • It was a January to remember for investors. Here we take a look at the recent performance of various asset classes.
  • The Nasdaq 100 was the best-performing US index ETF in January with a gain of 10.6%, and the small-cap Russell 2,000 index wasn’t far behind with a gain of 9.8%.
  • At the sector level, Consumer Discretionary was up the most with a gain of 15.1%, followed closely by Communication Services at 14.8%.

Business increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy.

Galeanu Mihai

It was a January to remember for investors (who went through one of the worst years in recent history in 2022). Below is a look at the recent performance of various asset classes using our ETF matrix. Performance in January (YTD

US and global ETF total returns in percentage across asset classes - last year, last six months and year-to-date 2023

Author

Russell 1000 sector averages - average percentage from 52-week high, average 2022 total return in percentage, and average Jan 2023 percentage change

Author

Best-performing Russell 1000 stocks in January 2023

Author

Worst-performing Russell 1000 stocks in January 2023

Author

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.14K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.