UniCredit S.p.A. (UNCFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2023 12:25 AM ETUniCredit S.p.A. (UNCFF), UNCRY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.75K Followers

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCPK:UNCFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Magda Palczynska - Head, Investor Relations

Andrea Orcel - Chief Executive Officer

Stefano Porro - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs

Pamela Zuluaga - Credit Suisse

Antonio Reale - Bank of America

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan

Azzurra Guelfi - Citi

Hugo Cruz - KBW

Giovanni Razzoli - Deutsche Bank

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Richard Thomas - Bank of America

Britta Schimdt - Autonomous Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Before I hand over to Magda Palczynska, Head of Investor Relations, a reminder that today’s call is being recorded. Madam, you may begin.

Magda Palczynska

Good morning and welcome to UniCredit’s fourth quarter 2022 results conference call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will lead the call. Then Stefano Porro, our CFO, will take you through the financials in more detail. Following Andrea’s closing remarks there will be a Q&A session. Please limit yourself to two questions.

With that, I will hand over to Andrea.

Andrea Orcel

Thank you, Magda. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Before I start, I would like to thank all our colleagues that have gotten us to this often going through grinding obstacles and seeing it through. It’s very much appreciated.

2022 was a challenging year for people across the world, not least the clients and the communities we serve. Against the background of unprecedented turmoil across Europe, UniCredit has sustained its own internal transformation and further strengthened its lines of defense to ensure that we are ready to fit the future and win. We are not the same bank we were at the start of 2022, much less at the start of 2021. We have worked hard to evolve and today’s results are testament to those efforts.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.