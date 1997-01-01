Lamar Advertising: The Signs Are Positive

Summary

  • REITs are off to a good start this year, and Billboard REITs are doing even better.
  • Shares in Lamar Advertising have climbed 28% since October 13.
  • This article examines growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics for this large-cap REIT.
REITs are off to a good start this year, and Billboard REITs are doing even better, posting a gain of nearly 11%, compared to the Equity REIT index gain of about 9%.

List of 18 REIT sectors, showing Hotels, Industrials, and Healthcare REITs leading the way, with Manufactured Home, Casinos, and Cannabis bringing up the rear, but all 18 sectors in positive territory year-to-date

Lamar Advertising

map of U.S., showing 23 states where Lamar does interstate logos. None of the west coast or upper east coast are included, and neither are Texas or Arizona

Lamar Advertising website

table of figures as described in text

Lamar Advertising lease liabilities (Company 10-Q for Q3 2022)

table of figures as described in text

Lamar Advertising revenue by segment (Company 10-Q for Q3 2022)

table of figures as described in text

Lamar Advertising debt structure (Company 10-Q for Q3 2022)

Factor grades for LAMR: Valuation B-, Growth B, Profitability B+, Momentum A-, Revisions A-

Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker, who never had much money to invest for most of my life. Then I inherited a sizable sum of money at age 62, and soon found myself on a fascinating journey of making the most of the opportunity my parents have given me. I write of things I have discovered, in the hopes that my thoughts and discoveries may be of help -- or at least amusement -- to others. Promoting Author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Comments

