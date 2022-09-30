Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Stable Upside Potential Amid Patent Infringement Concerns

Summary

  • Catalyst's rights acquisition of FYCOMPA is a significant step towards controlling the epilepsy treatment market share.
  • The company's cash balance of $256 million is enough to fund its CapEx in 2023.
  • Teva's notice seeking to manufacture a generic version of FIRDAPSE poses a risk towards product pricing of the drug.

Catalysts Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) reported product revenue of $57.24 million in Q3 2022, beating Wall Street estimates by $3.55 million. The company's earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 beat estimates by $0.01. CPRX's share price has grown 192.28% (YoY) with the stock trading 29.8% below the 52-week high of $22.11.

Gross Profit growth since 2018

I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPRX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

