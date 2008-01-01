My Dividend Growth Portfolio January Update: I'm Not Buying The Market Rally

Feb. 01, 2023 2:38 AM ETAOS, AVGO, BBY, BLK, BX, CINF, CMCSA, CME, EPD, HD, IBM, ICE, INTC, LMT, LOW, MDT, MSFT, NXST, PEP, PRU, SCHD, TXN, V
Wyo Investments profile picture
Wyo Investments
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Nexstar's 50% dividend increase is interesting, but the company does have risks.
  • Intel's incredibly poor results have put the company up for sale in the portfolio.
  • There were three dividend increases last month, and six expected in February. Total income is projected to be up 8% over last year.
  • There are not a lot of bargains in the market right now. Lowe's remains the best available dividend growth bargain.

Snowman in red knitted hat and scarf with carrot nose and joyful smile in snowy winter park

evgenyatamanenko/iStock via Getty Images

It almost feels like it's 2021 again. No matter what news comes out, the market wants to go up. Despite layoffs spreading from tech to manufacturing and the warnings from nearly every company, including Microsoft (

Nexstar fastgraph

fastgraphs.com

Intel fastgraph

fastgraphs.com

Income by Year

Wyo Investments

AOS smartgraph

fastgraphs.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Wyo Investments profile picture
Wyo Investments
2.44K Followers
I spent 20 years in the natural resource sector in project development, project management, and business development. I typically invest in dividend growth stocks, although I do have an large investment property portfolio. In the past I have invested using momentum strategies, option strategies, and focused on growth stocks. However in 2009 I converted almost entirely to dividend growth investing as I found this was most in line with my investing goals, and allowed me to sleep easy at night! While I "retired" at 42, so I could be home to take my daughter to school, pick her up, and attend her events every day.  My many areas of investing allowed me to do this relatively comfortably, although time will tell if I stay retired. UPDATE: I recently accepted a position, not because I had to, but because I wanted to. It's amazing the difference work is when you are choosing to be there, rather than having to work.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AOS, APPL, AVGO, BBY, BLK, BX, CINF, CMCSA, CME, EPD, HD, IBM, ICE, INTC, LMT, LOW, MDT, MSFT, PEP, PRU, SCHD, TXN, V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.