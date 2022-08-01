Rockwell Automation: Quality, Strong Growth And Robust Dividends At Hand

Feb. 01, 2023 2:41 AM ETRockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)
Growth Arcane profile picture
Growth Arcane
43 Followers

Summary

  • Rockwell is focused on industrial automation products and digital transformation.
  • The firm will benefit from long term catalysts pushed mainly by strong automation needs.
  • Long-term catalysts are strengthened on the short / medium term horizon by inflationary pressures on wages, energy prices and massive U.S. investment plans.
  • The firm's strong profitability, its suitable valuation and its attractive return to shareholders policy make it in my view an attractive opportunity.

Bureau de l'usine automobile: Ingénieure en chef réussie supervisant le convoyeur de production de l'usine. Ligne d'assemblage de bras robotisés automatisés fabriquant des véhicules électriques de haute technologie avancés. Vue arrière Prise

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Rockwell (NYSE:ROK) is often criticized for being expensive. Through this article, we will try to understand if such a statement is justified or not. In my view, ROK competitive advantage and its strong catalysts are misunderstood. While being

This picture show the segments on which Rockwell is operating

Rockwell Automation

This graph shows the inflationary pressures on wages

Labor Department

This graph shows Rockwell PE Ratio

Bloomberg

This graph show the different economic cycles

Encyclopedia Britannica

This graph shows the ISM PMI and Rockwell ROIC

Bloomberg

This picture shows Rockwell objectives and guidance in term of financial returns

Rockwell Automation

This picture shows Rockwell dividend policy

Bloomberg

This picture shows my valuation inputs

Moneychimp

This article was written by

Growth Arcane profile picture
Growth Arcane
43 Followers
Hello, and welcome to my profile ! I focus my analysis on Growth / Quality names presenting appealing characteristics and strong long-term catalysts. I work on company belonging to various industries no matter the Market cap whether Small / Mid / Large cap. Please, feel free to contact me should you have any questions, suggestions or if you want to debate with me, it would be a great pleasure !

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.