This Is The Soft Landing. What Now?

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.05K Followers

Summary

  • The massive fiscal expansion during COVID and the Fed’s accommodation of that spending via QE is what caused the spike in prices over the last 18 months.
  • Spending fell back and has essentially been trending sideways since.
  • Credit spreads are still below average and interest rates are still in intermediate-term uptrends.

Financial Stock Market Abstract Graph

koto_feja

I've been writing for over a year about the economy rebalancing back to its pre-COVID trends. The massive fiscal expansion during COVID and the Fed's accommodation of that spending via QE is what caused the spike in prices over the

Consumer Price Index

US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Real Personal Consumption Expenditures

US Bureau of Labor Statistics

US Real Personal Consumption Expenditures

YCharts

Real Personal Consumption Expenditures

US Bureau of Labor Statistics

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.05K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.