China Rebound - V-Shape?

Summary

  • China’s rebound, which has boosted emerging markets asset prices, is real, and it is led by consumption - these are the main takeaways from the latest set of domestic activity gauges.
  • The market (both bonds and equities) has been anticipating improvements in China’s activity indicators for some time now - given the U-turn in the housing sector policies and the removal of COVID restrictions.
  • It is not entirely clear, though, how China’s reopening will affect the pace of global disinflation and various central banks’ ability to cut rates in the coming months.

Multi exposure of virtual abstract financial graph interface on Chinese flag and sunset sky background, financial and trading concept

Igor Kutyaev

China’s activity gauges rebounded strongly in January. What are the implications for China’s growth outlook and EM asset prices?

China Growth Outlook

China Purchasing Managers Indices (PMI)

Source: Bloomberg LP.

