Petmal

By Lee Clements, Head of Sustainable Investment Solutions, SI Research

The widely known quote “It’s not easy being green” is often used in sustainable investment (‘SI’) circles. However, with the challenges SI faced in 2022, some commentators professed an ‘ESG downturn’. We look at the numbers to see how easy or hard it was to be green in 2022.

In 2022, most SI indices indeed underperformed their benchmarks, after significant outperformance in 2020 and 2021. However, in both equities and the fixed income, it is noticeable that the most visible, ‘greenest’ areas of SI, green economy equities, and green bonds were the areas of the largest underperformance. FTSE Environmental Opportunities All Share, which is focused on companies with more than 20% exposure to the green economy, was down 6.2% relative to the FTSE Global All Cap.

FTSE World Broad Investment-Grade (“WorldBIG”) Green Impact Bond Index was down 5.5% relative to the FTSE WorldBIG. These were hit, as was the rest of the market, by rising interest rates hitting growth stocks and bonds with longer durations. These were also the areas of the greatest outperformance in 2020 & 2021 and had built up valuation and duration headwinds, so underperformance is not surprising and indeed green equities underperformed in 5 of the 6 main market downturns in the last 22 years. The comparison became even more painful when compared to the strong performance of the fossil fuel sector in 2022 (in equities at least, investment-grade energy corporate bonds underperformed in 2022).

However, despite their visibility, these areas are far from the only parts of the SI market, with many other strategies focused on climate or broader ESG. These are typically less volatile and whilst the majority of them underperformed in 2022 it was generally by a lower margin of ~1-2%. FTSE Developed Paris Aligned (PAB) Index was 1.5% behind FTSE Developed Index, whilst the Climate Risk Adjusted WGBI Index was 0.8% behind the FTSE WGBI. Some SI strategies were ahead of the market, typically the ESG strategies which are more value orientated and have higher yields. FTSE4Good All World Index was 1.2% ahead of FTSE All World Index and FTSE WorldBIG ex Fossil Fuels Enhanced Bond Index was 0.2% ahead of FTSE WorldBIG Index.

After the popularity of green strategies in 2020 and 2021, they built up valuation's premiums over the broader market, which have narrowed in 2022, which can be seen as a healthy reset.

Fund Flow

Another key question for 2022 is whether it leads to investors pulling funds out of SI strategies. This is a particularly pressing question given the significant levels of climate finance which will be needed to put the world on a 1.5oC trajectory. Looking at the UK SI market, we can see that the fund flow only really turned negative in Q3 and the SI market fared better than the conventional market, which was negative throughout the whole year.

Similar to the issuance markets, we saw green bond volumes fall, particularly in Q3, but again this was in line with broader markets. Green bonds maintained their position as 4-5% of total bond issuance in 2022, up from 1-2% in 2017-18.

Whilst there was some pushback on SI, particularly in certain US states, overall SI policy and regulations have continued to roll forward, with new requirements continuing around the world, particularly on disclosure.

So overall we would say that despite being a challenging year, 2022 was not as painful as first thought and it passed the tests which were placed on it with collapsing or investors walking away. Indeed, we see the market continuing to be very active.

And what will happen in 2023? It’s difficult to forecast, but if interest rates and inflation stabilise, then many of the 2022 headwinds may become tailwinds. However, the higher levels of volatility and dispersion versus the broader market are likely to continue as the SI market copes with the pressure from regulators and stakeholders to differentiate funds continues, disclosure increases, and the SI data collected in 2023 starts to pick up the many challenges faced by companies in 2022, such as inflation, conflict, and geopolitics.

As more investors adopt sustainable investing strategies, they are finding that “being green” isn't too hard, but it's never a breeze.

© 2023 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the “LSE Group”). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), (2) Frank Russell Company (“Russell”), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, “FTSE Canada”), (4) FTSE Fixed Income Europe Limited (“FTSE FI Europe”), (5) FTSE Fixed Income LLC (“FTSE FI”), (6) The Yield Book Inc (“YB”) and (7) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. (“BR”). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB and BR. “FTSE®”, “Russell®”, “FTSE Russell®”, “FTSE4Good®”, “ICB®”, “The Yield Book®”, “Beyond Ratings®” and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication are obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell products, including but not limited to indexes, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell products is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (a) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing in this document should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any asset or whether such investment creates any legal or compliance risks for the investor. A decision to invest in any such asset should not be made in reliance on any information herein. Indexes cannot be invested in directly. Inclusion of an asset in an index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset nor confirmation that any particular investor may lawfully buy, sell or hold the asset or an index containing the asset. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back-tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This document may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data require a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB, BR and/or their respective licensors.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.