SPX: Searching For A Market Bottom; Fed Says Keep Looking

Feb. 01, 2023 5:05 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)SPY
The Digital Trend profile picture
The Digital Trend
Marketplace

Summary

  • The market has broken key resistance, but we need more evidence of a bottom.
  • Other indicators suggest that the market has yet to find a bottom.
  • Macroeconomic data shows a recession is likely, and the Fed is still tightening.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Technically Crypto get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Rock bottom is the limit

trait2lumiere

Thesis Summary

The market has rallied very strongly as we approach what could be the last rate hike in this cycle. With the S&P (SPX) hovering around the 4000 point mark, investor confidence has been renewed, but I remain of

SPX

SPX (TadingView)

SPX in 2001

SPX in 2001 (TradingView)

SPX and VIX

SPX and VIX (TradingView)

SPX and Yield Inversion

SPX and Yield Inversion (TradingView)

Growth Outlook

Growth Outlook (IMF)

Inflation outlook

Inflation outlook (IMF)

US LEI

US LEI (The conference board)

USHMI and Unemployment

USHMI and Unemployment (TradingView)

This is just one of many exciting cryptocurrencies you can buy right now!

Join Technically Crypto to stay ahead of the latest news and trends in the crypto space. Learn the ins and outs of blockchain technology and how you can profit from it.Crypto Memes - Meme Mugs

Here's what you will get with your subscription:

- Access to our Crypto Portfolio.

- On-chain analysis of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

- Deep dive reports on Altcoins.

- Technical Analysis of major cryptocurrencies.

- News updates.

Crypto is changing the future, don't just watch it, be a part of it!

This article was written by

The Digital Trend profile picture
The Digital Trend
15.96K Followers
In-depth analysis on Bitcoin, Altcoins and the technology that powers them.

The Value Trend is now The Digital Trend.  

We believe the greatest opportunities of the next decade will be in innovative technologies and cryptocurrencies, so this is where we focus our analysis.

We felt a brand update would help our readers better understand our work. 

The world is turning digital and so should your portfolio!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.