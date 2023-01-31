RgStudio

A version of this article was originally published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The 2023 recession, it's on everyone's mind.

Will we get a recession or a soft landing?

Will earnings grow or contract?

Was October 13th the bear market bottom, or is there still worse pain to come?

Can the Fed pull off a soft landing with starting inflation above 5%? Something that's never happened before in history?

These kinds of questions are popular on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Seeking Alpha.

They move markets and make for something exciting and interesting to talk about, at least for market nerds like me.

But do you know what most people care about? Family, health, sending their kids to college, going on vacation, and being able to afford a new car when the time comes.

Most people care about retiring in comfort and dignity, in achieving financial freedom; precisely so they never have to watch the stock market again.

Whether or not we get a recession in 2023 and how bad it will be is interesting to many of us here, but it's not at all an important question for the average real American's long-term portfolio.

Interest rates, inflation, the Fed, and even the Russian invasion of Ukraine all kept investors glued to their seats in 2022.

Short-term stock prices are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality.

Last year we saw 9.1% inflation in June and 8% for the full year. The worst inflation in 42 years. We saw the worst bond bear market in US history, 3X worse than the previous record in fact.

It was the first time in US history that bonds and stocks fell double digits. Oh, how the media loved the sensational headlines. In a year when almost nothing worked, and almost all news was terrible, here is what smart long-term investors focused on. Dividends!

S&P dividends grew 11% in 2022, 3% faster than inflation

dividend blue-chip dividends (as represented by VIG) grew 14%.

high-yield dividend blue-chips (as represented by SCHD) grew 18%

the dividend aristocrat ETF (NOBL) saw its dividends rise 45% (though some of that was rebalancing effects)

my personal family hedge fund saw its income soar 34% (thanks to a banner year for managed futures)

For 21 consecutive months inflation has been higher than wage growth. For nearly two years working Americans have been getting steadily poorer every month.

Did you get an 11% raise last year? Stock investors did.

Did you get a 14% raise last year? Dividend growth investors did.

Did you get an 18% raise last year? High-yield dividend growth investors did.

This is what actually matters to your financial future.

If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." - Warren Buffett

Are we going to get a recession in 2023? Probably, but even if we don't we're sure to get one in the next 30 years. That's the typical retirement time frame, even if you're 70 years old.

10% of retired couples will have one person live to 100

And this is where high-yield blue-chips like Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), which uses a K1 tax form, are such wonderful dream retirement stocks.

Let me show you why anyone owning MMP has nothing to fear from the 2023 recession, even if it turns out to be far worse than economists currently expect.

Reason One: Magellan Is The Highest Quality Midstream On Wall Street

Bottom line up front.

Magellan is an MLP and uses a K-1 tax form

5 Things All MLP Investors Need To Know

typical foreign investors have a 37% withholding (whether they can recoup it depends on their country's tax code)

This article goes through the specifics of MMP's business model.

Basically, MMP is a wide-moat, brilliantly managed midstream MLP whose only negative is a relatively modest green energy transition plan (more on this in the risk section).

mostly focused on biofuels

But there are many things to love about MMP, especially in the 2023 recession.

Why Magellan Is A Very Safe 8% Yielding 2023 Recession Buy

Back during the shale oil boom, when crude was $100 for years, midstreams used a lot of equity growth funding.

Kinder Morgan, for example, had a 1.07 coverage ratio (93% payout ratio)

Debt and stock issuance were what the industry used, or most of it. After the 2014 oil crash (started by OPEC), lots of midstreams found themselves over their skies with debt.

Debt/EBITDA ratios were as high as 8 for midstreams like KMI, compared to 5.0X or less, which rating agencies considered safe today.

Investor Presentation

MMP has a policy of never exceeding 4X leverage, and even in the Great Recession, it kept a safe amount of leverage.

Magellan is famous as the midstream that pioneered the equity self-funding business model in midstream.

it bought out its general partner's incentive distribution rights in 2010

the last time it issued stock

That lowered its cost of capital, and let it keep the 50% of its cash flow it was sending to its GP (who managed it).

MMP set the industry's safety standard for a safe payout ratio (83% according to rating agencies) and was self-funding, with zero equity issuance need, for its growth long before the entire industry adopted the model.

Full Free Cash Flow Self Funding

Year Distributable Cash Flow Free Cash Flow Distribution DCF Payout Ratio FCF Payout Ratio Distribution/Unit 2022 $1,104.0 $1,117.25 $852.80 77.2% 76.3% $4.16 2023 $1,155.0 $1,066.00 $865.10 74.9% 81.2% $4.22 2024 $1,173.0 $1,162.35 $873.30 74.5% 75.1% $4.26 2025 $1,199.0 $1,123.40 $879.45 73.3% 78.3% $4.29 2026 $1,221.0 $1,174.65 $887.65 72.7% 75.6% $4.33 2027 $1,260.0 $1,248.45 $895.85 71.1% 71.8% $4.37 Annual Growth 2.7% 2.2% 1.0% -1.6% -1.2% 1.0% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

After the Pandemic lockdowns sent oil to -$38, demand for new oil pipeline projects disappeared.

Magellan's current growth capital program essentially wound down in 2021. 2022 growth spending is expected to be $90 million, and Magellan's backlog is minimal, with $140 million in growth spending in 2023 and 2024." - Morningstar

By cutting back on growth spending that was no longer necessary, MMP's free cash flow soared. Today its DCF payout ratio (the REIT AFFO payout ratio equivalent) is 75% and falling steadily. That's thanks to management maintain the 21-year dividend growth streak but at a token rate.

The emphasis is on bringing down the free cash flow payout ratio so that MMP can retain about $300 million per year to put towards things like acquisitions or buybacks.

9% free cash flow yield means that buybacks are a guaranteed way to earn a good return on investment with retained free cash flow

Every unit MMP buys back reduces its payout costs and reduces its payout ratio further, boosting next year's retained free cash flow.

With a newly expanded $1.5 billion unit buyback in place, the partnership has already bought back over $1 billion in units since 2020. With $447 million in completed asset sales as of June 2022, we expect more buybacks in the year's second half. We estimate debt/EBITDA will remain below 3.5 times, suggesting sizable capital return capacity while maintaining leverage at reasonable levels." - Morningstar

While a $1.5 billion buyback authorization might not seem big compared to Chevron's $75 billion program, MMP is an $11 billion market cap stock.

$1.5 billion is enough to buy back 14% of its stock at current valuations

FactSet Research Terminal

After a $1 billion buyback bonanza in 2021 and 2022, analysts expect MMP's buybacks to run $250 million based on management statements during conference calls.

About 2.4% annual unit reduction per year at current valuations

So in the medium-term, we have 2.7% growth in distributable cash flow (mostly from inflation-linked price increases on its pipelines), combined with about 2.4% annual stock reduction, generating around 5.1% cash flow/share growth.

Or, to put it another way, MMP is expected to repurchase about $1.25 billion more of stock, funded entirely by post-distribution free cash flow.

Of course, this growth plan only works for income investors if MMP's business is slow growth but stable (the playbook of big tobacco for decades).

FactSet Investor Presentation

MMP's base-case forecast is that demand for its core business, refined product pipelines in the midwest, will peak around 2027 and begin to decline gradually.

MMP's base-case is that the decline rate from 2030 to 2050 should be around 1.5% per year, though backloaded.

The decline rate accelerates gradually over time after 2027

Its worst-case scenario will be discussed in the risk section.

If MMP is correct, then around 2.3% annual price hikes (the bond market's long-term inflation expectation) -1.5% volume declines = about 0.8% annual revenue growth from its core business (72% of its sales today) through 2050.

A business that is growing sales at 1% and buying back about 2.5% worth of stock will still experience about 3.5% cash flow/share growth.

But MMP isn't planning on just sitting on its laurels forever and let its business slowly die.

by 2055 the base-case decline rate in refined product demand would offset price hikes = zero revenue growth and negative after that

by 2060 to 2065, the decline rate would offset price hikes + buybacks resulting in negative growth

Magellan is planning for the green energy transition.

investor presentation

Right now, MMP is focused on biofuels like biodiesel and ethanol.

In the future, it plans to get into hydrogen and carbon sequestration.

So what does the bond market think of MMP's plans for the next few decades? What do bond investors, the most conservative, analytical "smart money," expect?

FactSet Investor Presentation

Bond investors are willing to lend millions to Magellan out to March of 2050 at reasonable interest rates.

So the smart money expects that MMP will survive and likely keep growing for about 30 more years...at least.

FactSet Investor Presentation

MMP recently doubled the size of its $1 billion revolving credit line, meaning big banks have little concern about its financial health.

How much is $2 billion in liquidity for a midstream Magellan's size?

it's enough to fund about 30 years of growth projects at current levels

MMP's leverage ratio is expected to fall from a very safe 3.6X to 3.4X in 2023 (a recession year).

FactSet Research Terminal

MMP's debt is expected to remain stable at just over $5 billion through 2027.

Its cash flows are expected to grow at a modest rate of 2% to 3% per year.

By 2027 its debt/EBITDA (leverage) ratio is expected to hit 3.2X.

At the current rate of 0.05 turns per year, MMP could get an upgrade to A- stable in 18 years.

We could raise our ratings on Magellan if its financial risk profile improved. Specifically, the partnership would have to maintain adjusted debt to EBITDA at less than 2.5x on a sustained basis." - S&P

After analyzing its risk profile and business model, S&P estimates that a 2.5X leverage ratio is worthy of an A- stable credit rating.

BBB+ right now = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

A- would mean a 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Bottom Line: MMP's 8% yield is very safe in the 2023 recession and getting safer over time.

Magellan Payout Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MMP 100% 0.5% 1.00% Risk Rating High Risk (13th S&P Global percentile risk-management) BBB+ stable Outlook credit rating = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 15% or less max risk cap Click to enlarge

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 20% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 21% to 39% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 40% to 59% Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 60% to 79% Dependable 4 Very Good 80% or higher Very Dependable 5 MMP 100% Very Dependable 5 Click to enlarge

Overall Quality

MMP Final Score Rating Safety 100% 5/5 very safe Business Model 80% 3/3 wide moat Dependability 100% 5/5 very dependable Total 98% 13/13 Blue-Chip Risk Rating 2/5 High Risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 10% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy Click to enlarge

This is one of the highest-quality midstream blue-chips on earth.

In fact, it's quality score is slightly higher than ENB's.

98% MMP vs. 97% ENB

Why is MMP higher quality than ENB? It all comes down to profitability, Wall Street's favorite quality proxy.

Investor presentation

MMP has the highest returns on capital of any large midstream and has maintained that for the last 15 years.

Management's devotion to a strong balance sheet, sustainable self-funding business model, steady payout growth, and highly predictable cash flow due to its core business makes it an excellent 8% yielding blue-chip buy for 2023's recession.

Magellan Midstream 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

A return to mid-range historical fair value by 2024 could result in 21% annular returns.

2X that of the S&P 500 and Buffett-like return potential

Magellan Midstream 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MMP offers about 130% total return potential over the next five years or 15% annually.

about 3X more than the S&P 500

Magellan Midstream Investment Decision Score

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

Compared to the S&P, MMP is a potentially excellent high-yield Ultra SWAN dividend growth opportunity. Look how it compares to the market.

21% undervalued vs. 5% S&P overvaluation

7.8% very safe yield vs. 1.7% (4.5X higher and much safer)

13.3% CAGR consensus return potential vs. 10.2% S&P

4X higher income potential over the next five years

75% higher risk-adjusted returns

Reason Two: Slow But Steady Growth Prospects For Decades To Come

What kind of growth do analysts expect from MMP during a recession?

Metric 2022 consensus growth 2023 consensus growth 2024 consensus growth 2025 consensus growth Sales 17% 3% 1% NA Distribution 1% 1% 1% 1% Operating Cash Flow 0% 9% 4% NA Distributable Cash Flow 3% 9% 4% 4% EBITDA 16% 6% 2% NA EBIT (operating income) 18% 5% 2% NA Click to enlarge

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

MMP's growth is expected to slow during the recession but avoid turning negative.

Long-Term Growth Outlook

Nineteen analysts expect 5.5% annual growth in distributable cash flow from MMP, a rate similar to many utilities.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MMP's historical analyst margins of error are 40% to the upside and 10% to the downside, smoothing for outliers.

4% to 8% CAGR margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MMP's growth rates are 4% to 10% in the modern era.

Consensus Long-Term Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Magellan Midstream Partners 7.8% 5.5% 13.3% 9.3% ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.1% 9.3% 13.4% 9.4% REITs 3.9% 6.1% 10.0% 7.0% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.4% 8.6% 12.0% 8.4% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 1.9% 10.0% 11.9% 8.3% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% Nasdaq 0.8% 10.9% 11.7% 8.2% Click to enlarge

(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar)

MMP offers superior yield and return potential to almost every popular ETF you can buy.

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Forecast: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus 14.4% Inflation-Adjusted V Consensus 11.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted MMP Consensus Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted MMP Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,465.25 $1,962.86 $1,688.10 $222.85 10 $2,146.96 $3,852.82 $2,849.67 $702.71 15 $3,145.84 $7,562.54 $4,810.52 $1,664.68 20 $4,609.44 $14,844.21 $8,120.62 $3,511.18 25 $6,753.99 $29,137.09 $13,708.39 $6,954.40 30 bond market time frame $9,896.29 $57,192.03 $23,141.08 $13,244.79 Click to enlarge

(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Over the next 30 years, MMP could deliver 23X real returns.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MMP Consensus vs. S&P consensus 5 1.15 10 1.33 15 1.53 20 1.76 25 2.03 30 2.34 Click to enlarge

(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

That's more than double the return potential of the S&P, with almost 5X the safer yield on day one.

Reason Three: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

Tens of millions of income investors have paid between 11.0X and 13.5X earnings for MMP outside of bear markets and bubbles for twenty years while it was growing at today's rates.

91% statistical probability that this approximates intrinsic value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (16 years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 8.15% $50.67 $51.41 $51.41 $52.64 $53.13 13-Year Median Yield 4.86% $84.98 $86.21 $86.21 $88.27 $89.09 21-Year Average Yield 6.16% $67.05 $68.02 $68.02 $69.64 $70.29 Operating Cash Flow 12.46 $68.03 $73.89 $77.00 $76.63 NA Average $65.45 $67.47 $68.10 $69.28 $67.76 $67.53 Current Price $52.98 Discount To Fair Value 19.05% 21.48% 22.20% 23.53% 21.81% 21.55% Upside To Fair Value (Including Distributions) 23.54% 27.35% 28.54% 30.77% 27.90% 35.37% 2023 OCF 2024 OCF 2022 Weighted OCF 2023 Weighted OCF 12-Month Forward OCF 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF Current Forward OCF $5.93 $6.18 $5.36 $0.59 $5.95 11.3 8.9 Click to enlarge

MMP is historically worth about 11.3X cash flow and today trades near anti-bubble levels of 8.9X. It offers a 35% upside to fair value thanks to its 8% very safe yield and 22% discount.

Rating Margin Of Safety For High-Risk 13/13 Blue-Chip Quality Companies 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $67.47 $68.10 $67.53 Potentially Good Buy 10% $60.72 $61.29 $60.78 Potentially Strong Buy 20% $53.98 $54.48 $54.02 Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $42.51 $47.67 $47.27 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $40.48 $40.86 $40.52 Currently $52.96 21.51% 22.23% 21.58% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 35.31% 36.50% 35.42% Click to enlarge

MMP is a potentially strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Risk Profile: Why Magellan Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

MMP's Risk Profile Includes

political/regulator risk (for potential future major projects)

litigation risk (mostly interstate pipelines projects, not a current risk since no major interstate projects are underway)

industrial accident risk (up to $1 billion to clear up a spill)

energy transition risk (MMP is not investing in renewable energy as aggressively as its peers)

disruption risk (72% of revenue is from refined product volumes which are at high risk from EV transition)

M&A execution risk (industry consolidation is expected, and a lower-yielding midstream could buy MMP)

talent retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)

hacking risk: like the colonial pipeline

investor presentation

Magellan is behind the curve on the energy transition, currently focused on a bit of biofuels. However, I am skeptical of the Energy Information Administration's forecast that transportation fuel demand in the US will remain relatively stable through at least 2050.

MMP doesn't have a natural pivot to renewables like EPD or ENB have

MMP's plans to eventually get into hydrogen and carbon sequestration are far behind ENB and EPD, who are already doing these things.

investor presentation

MMP seems willing to wait longer than most midstreams to get into green energy because consumers don't actually want to pay for the green energy transition.

it costs $26.5 per year to offset the average American's carbon emissions if you use the most effective charity: The Clean Air Task Force

$1.26 per ton = $85 per average US family per year

MMP shouldn't rely on current consumer preferences because even conservative Millennials and Gen Zers care about these things.

Pew Research Center

When 80% of young Republicans favor more wind and 88% more solar, the path to the future is clear and green. MMP will need to get more aggressive with its green energy transition plans.

investor presentation

Because in the low probability worst-case scenario, demand for refined products could fall by 50% over the next 27 years.

-2.5% annual rate

MMP's annual price increases can take care of that

, and its buybacks can ensure it keeps growing for the next 30 years

, but within 40 to 50 years, it could be suffering a secular decline that eventually would make the distribution unsafe

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

MMP scores 13th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management

S&P still rates MMP BBB+ stable because its existential risk is more than 30 years away.

credit ratings only look out 30 years

MMP's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 488th Best In The Master List, 2nd Percentile In The Master List

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Enbridge (Best Risk Management In the Industry) 96 Exceptional Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Magellan Midstream 13 Very Poor High Risk (30+ Years) Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

MMP's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 2% of the world's best blue chips and is similar to:

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) - dividend champion

Old Republic International (ORI) - dividend champion

MDU Resources (MDU): dividend champion

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) - dividend champion

Lancaster Colony (LANC): -dividend king

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MMP's is very poor due to its slow start on its green energy transition plan, at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor MMP's Risk Profile

19 analysts,

three credit rating agencies

22 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Magellan Midstream Is A Safe 8% Yield You Can Trust In This Recession

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in MMP (I'm not a market-timer).

13/13 quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about MMP.

the highest quality midstream (just ahead of ENB)

21-year dividend growth streak

very safe 7.8% yield (4.5X the S&P, growing around 1% through 2027)

13.3% long-term return potential Vs. 10.2% S&P

22% historically undervalued

8.9X cash flow vs 11.5X to 12.5X historically

130% consensus return potential over the next five years, 15% annually, and 100% more than the S&P 500

4X more income potential than the S&P over the next five years

75% better risk-adjusted expected returns

Are you worried about inflation re-accelerating in 2023? A lot of very smart economists are.

Are you worried about a potential drawn-out severe recession triggered by the Fed going too far? A lot of investors are.

Do you dream of drifting to your retirement paradise on an ocean of safe and growing cash?

Well, then it's time to stop dreaming and take charge of your financial destiny.

With the industry's best balance sheet, profitability, and management, Magellan Midstream has proven itself a retirement dream stock for 21 years.

And while I and S&P find its green energy transition plan lacking, for the next 30 years, the bond market, rating agencies, analysts, and I are very confident that MMP will be a wonderful ultra-yield energy utility retirees can trust.

Not just in this likely mild recession but in all future recessions of the next 30 years.