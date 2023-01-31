A version of this article was originally published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023.
The 2023 recession, it's on everyone's mind.
Will we get a recession or a soft landing?
Will earnings grow or contract?
Was October 13th the bear market bottom, or is there still worse pain to come?
Can the Fed pull off a soft landing with starting inflation above 5%? Something that's never happened before in history?
These kinds of questions are popular on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Seeking Alpha.
They move markets and make for something exciting and interesting to talk about, at least for market nerds like me.
But do you know what most people care about? Family, health, sending their kids to college, going on vacation, and being able to afford a new car when the time comes.
Most people care about retiring in comfort and dignity, in achieving financial freedom; precisely so they never have to watch the stock market again.
Whether or not we get a recession in 2023 and how bad it will be is interesting to many of us here, but it's not at all an important question for the average real American's long-term portfolio.
Interest rates, inflation, the Fed, and even the Russian invasion of Ukraine all kept investors glued to their seats in 2022.
Short-term stock prices are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality.
Last year we saw 9.1% inflation in June and 8% for the full year. The worst inflation in 42 years. We saw the worst bond bear market in US history, 3X worse than the previous record in fact.
It was the first time in US history that bonds and stocks fell double digits. Oh, how the media loved the sensational headlines. In a year when almost nothing worked, and almost all news was terrible, here is what smart long-term investors focused on. Dividends!
For 21 consecutive months inflation has been higher than wage growth. For nearly two years working Americans have been getting steadily poorer every month.
Did you get an 11% raise last year? Stock investors did.
Did you get a 14% raise last year? Dividend growth investors did.
Did you get an 18% raise last year? High-yield dividend growth investors did.
This is what actually matters to your financial future.
If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." - Warren Buffett
Are we going to get a recession in 2023? Probably, but even if we don't we're sure to get one in the next 30 years. That's the typical retirement time frame, even if you're 70 years old.
And this is where high-yield blue-chips like Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), which uses a K1 tax form, are such wonderful dream retirement stocks.
Let me show you why anyone owning MMP has nothing to fear from the 2023 recession, even if it turns out to be far worse than economists currently expect.
Bottom line up front.
This article goes through the specifics of MMP's business model.
Basically, MMP is a wide-moat, brilliantly managed midstream MLP whose only negative is a relatively modest green energy transition plan (more on this in the risk section).
But there are many things to love about MMP, especially in the 2023 recession.
Back during the shale oil boom, when crude was $100 for years, midstreams used a lot of equity growth funding.
Debt and stock issuance were what the industry used, or most of it. After the 2014 oil crash (started by OPEC), lots of midstreams found themselves over their skies with debt.
Debt/EBITDA ratios were as high as 8 for midstreams like KMI, compared to 5.0X or less, which rating agencies considered safe today.
MMP has a policy of never exceeding 4X leverage, and even in the Great Recession, it kept a safe amount of leverage.
Magellan is famous as the midstream that pioneered the equity self-funding business model in midstream.
That lowered its cost of capital, and let it keep the 50% of its cash flow it was sending to its GP (who managed it).
MMP set the industry's safety standard for a safe payout ratio (83% according to rating agencies) and was self-funding, with zero equity issuance need, for its growth long before the entire industry adopted the model.
|Year
|Distributable Cash Flow
|Free Cash Flow
|Distribution
|DCF Payout Ratio
|FCF Payout Ratio
|Distribution/Unit
|2022
|$1,104.0
|$1,117.25
|$852.80
|77.2%
|76.3%
|$4.16
|2023
|$1,155.0
|$1,066.00
|$865.10
|74.9%
|81.2%
|$4.22
|2024
|$1,173.0
|$1,162.35
|$873.30
|74.5%
|75.1%
|$4.26
|2025
|$1,199.0
|$1,123.40
|$879.45
|73.3%
|78.3%
|$4.29
|2026
|$1,221.0
|$1,174.65
|$887.65
|72.7%
|75.6%
|$4.33
|2027
|$1,260.0
|$1,248.45
|$895.85
|71.1%
|71.8%
|$4.37
|Annual Growth
|2.7%
|2.2%
|1.0%
|-1.6%
|-1.2%
|1.0%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
After the Pandemic lockdowns sent oil to -$38, demand for new oil pipeline projects disappeared.
Magellan's current growth capital program essentially wound down in 2021. 2022 growth spending is expected to be $90 million, and Magellan's backlog is minimal, with $140 million in growth spending in 2023 and 2024." - Morningstar
By cutting back on growth spending that was no longer necessary, MMP's free cash flow soared. Today its DCF payout ratio (the REIT AFFO payout ratio equivalent) is 75% and falling steadily. That's thanks to management maintain the 21-year dividend growth streak but at a token rate.
The emphasis is on bringing down the free cash flow payout ratio so that MMP can retain about $300 million per year to put towards things like acquisitions or buybacks.
Every unit MMP buys back reduces its payout costs and reduces its payout ratio further, boosting next year's retained free cash flow.
With a newly expanded $1.5 billion unit buyback in place, the partnership has already bought back over $1 billion in units since 2020. With $447 million in completed asset sales as of June 2022, we expect more buybacks in the year's second half. We estimate debt/EBITDA will remain below 3.5 times, suggesting sizable capital return capacity while maintaining leverage at reasonable levels." - Morningstar
While a $1.5 billion buyback authorization might not seem big compared to Chevron's $75 billion program, MMP is an $11 billion market cap stock.
After a $1 billion buyback bonanza in 2021 and 2022, analysts expect MMP's buybacks to run $250 million based on management statements during conference calls.
So in the medium-term, we have 2.7% growth in distributable cash flow (mostly from inflation-linked price increases on its pipelines), combined with about 2.4% annual stock reduction, generating around 5.1% cash flow/share growth.
Or, to put it another way, MMP is expected to repurchase about $1.25 billion more of stock, funded entirely by post-distribution free cash flow.
Of course, this growth plan only works for income investors if MMP's business is slow growth but stable (the playbook of big tobacco for decades).
MMP's base-case forecast is that demand for its core business, refined product pipelines in the midwest, will peak around 2027 and begin to decline gradually.
MMP's base-case is that the decline rate from 2030 to 2050 should be around 1.5% per year, though backloaded.
Its worst-case scenario will be discussed in the risk section.
If MMP is correct, then around 2.3% annual price hikes (the bond market's long-term inflation expectation) -1.5% volume declines = about 0.8% annual revenue growth from its core business (72% of its sales today) through 2050.
A business that is growing sales at 1% and buying back about 2.5% worth of stock will still experience about 3.5% cash flow/share growth.
But MMP isn't planning on just sitting on its laurels forever and let its business slowly die.
Magellan is planning for the green energy transition.
Right now, MMP is focused on biofuels like biodiesel and ethanol.
In the future, it plans to get into hydrogen and carbon sequestration.
So what does the bond market think of MMP's plans for the next few decades? What do bond investors, the most conservative, analytical "smart money," expect?
Bond investors are willing to lend millions to Magellan out to March of 2050 at reasonable interest rates.
So the smart money expects that MMP will survive and likely keep growing for about 30 more years...at least.
MMP recently doubled the size of its $1 billion revolving credit line, meaning big banks have little concern about its financial health.
How much is $2 billion in liquidity for a midstream Magellan's size?
MMP's leverage ratio is expected to fall from a very safe 3.6X to 3.4X in 2023 (a recession year).
MMP's debt is expected to remain stable at just over $5 billion through 2027.
Its cash flows are expected to grow at a modest rate of 2% to 3% per year.
At the current rate of 0.05 turns per year, MMP could get an upgrade to A- stable in 18 years.
We could raise our ratings on Magellan if its financial risk profile improved. Specifically, the partnership would have to maintain adjusted debt to EBITDA at less than 2.5x on a sustained basis." - S&P
After analyzing its risk profile and business model, S&P estimates that a 2.5X leverage ratio is worthy of an A- stable credit rating.
Bottom Line: MMP's 8% yield is very safe in the 2023 recession and getting safer over time.
Magellan Payout Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|MMP
|100%
|0.5%
|1.00%
|Risk Rating
|High Risk (13th S&P Global percentile risk-management)
|BBB+ stable Outlook credit rating = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|15% or less max risk cap
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|20% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|21% to 39%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|40% to 59%
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|60% to 79%
|Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|80% or higher
|Very Dependable
|5
|MMP
|100%
|Very Dependable
|5
Overall Quality
|MMP
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|100%
|5/5 very safe
|Business Model
|80%
|3/3 wide moat
|Dependability
|100%
|5/5 very dependable
|Total
|98%
|13/13 Blue-Chip
|Risk Rating
|2/5 High Risk
|15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
10% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
This is one of the highest-quality midstream blue-chips on earth.
In fact, it's quality score is slightly higher than ENB's.
Why is MMP higher quality than ENB? It all comes down to profitability, Wall Street's favorite quality proxy.
MMP has the highest returns on capital of any large midstream and has maintained that for the last 15 years.
Management's devotion to a strong balance sheet, sustainable self-funding business model, steady payout growth, and highly predictable cash flow due to its core business makes it an excellent 8% yielding blue-chip buy for 2023's recession.
A return to mid-range historical fair value by 2024 could result in 21% annular returns.
MMP offers about 130% total return potential over the next five years or 15% annually.
Compared to the S&P, MMP is a potentially excellent high-yield Ultra SWAN dividend growth opportunity. Look how it compares to the market.
What kind of growth do analysts expect from MMP during a recession?
|Metric
|2022 consensus growth
|2023 consensus growth
|2024 consensus growth
|2025 consensus growth
|Sales
|17%
|3%
|1%
|NA
|Distribution
|1%
|1%
|1%
|1%
|Operating Cash Flow
|0%
|9%
|4%
|NA
|Distributable Cash Flow
|3%
|9%
|4%
|4%
|EBITDA
|16%
|6%
|2%
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|18%
|5%
|2%
|NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
MMP's growth is expected to slow during the recession but avoid turning negative.
Nineteen analysts expect 5.5% annual growth in distributable cash flow from MMP, a rate similar to many utilities.
MMP's historical analyst margins of error are 40% to the upside and 10% to the downside, smoothing for outliers.
MMP's growth rates are 4% to 10% in the modern era.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Magellan Midstream Partners
|7.8%
|5.5%
|13.3%
|9.3%
|ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund)
|4.1%
|9.3%
|13.4%
|9.4%
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.4%
|8.6%
|12.0%
|8.4%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|2.1%
|5.1%
|7.2%
|5.0%
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|1.9%
|10.0%
|11.9%
|8.3%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|1.9%
|8.5%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|10.9%
|11.7%
|8.2%
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar)
MMP offers superior yield and return potential to almost every popular ETF you can buy.
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|14.4% Inflation-Adjusted V Consensus
|11.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted MMP Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted MMP Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,465.25
|$1,962.86
|$1,688.10
|$222.85
|10
|$2,146.96
|$3,852.82
|$2,849.67
|$702.71
|15
|$3,145.84
|$7,562.54
|$4,810.52
|$1,664.68
|20
|$4,609.44
|$14,844.21
|$8,120.62
|$3,511.18
|25
|$6,753.99
|$29,137.09
|$13,708.39
|$6,954.40
|30 bond market time frame
|$9,896.29
|$57,192.03
|$23,141.08
|$13,244.79
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over the next 30 years, MMP could deliver 23X real returns.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MMP Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.15
|10
|1.33
|15
|1.53
|20
|1.76
|25
|2.03
|30
|2.34
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
That's more than double the return potential of the S&P, with almost 5X the safer yield on day one.
Tens of millions of income investors have paid between 11.0X and 13.5X earnings for MMP outside of bear markets and bubbles for twenty years while it was growing at today's rates.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (16 years)
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|5-Year Average Yield
|8.15%
|$50.67
|$51.41
|$51.41
|$52.64
|$53.13
|13-Year Median Yield
|4.86%
|$84.98
|$86.21
|$86.21
|$88.27
|$89.09
|21-Year Average Yield
|6.16%
|$67.05
|$68.02
|$68.02
|$69.64
|$70.29
|Operating Cash Flow
|12.46
|$68.03
|$73.89
|$77.00
|$76.63
|NA
|Average
|$65.45
|$67.47
|$68.10
|$69.28
|$67.76
|$67.53
|Current Price
|$52.98
|
Discount To Fair Value
|19.05%
|21.48%
|22.20%
|23.53%
|21.81%
|21.55%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Including Distributions)
|23.54%
|27.35%
|28.54%
|30.77%
|27.90%
|35.37%
|2023 OCF
|2024 OCF
|2022 Weighted OCF
|2023 Weighted OCF
|12-Month Forward OCF
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF
|
Current Forward OCF
|$5.93
|$6.18
|$5.36
|$0.59
|$5.95
|11.3
|8.9
MMP is historically worth about 11.3X cash flow and today trades near anti-bubble levels of 8.9X. It offers a 35% upside to fair value thanks to its 8% very safe yield and 22% discount.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For High-Risk 13/13 Blue-Chip Quality Companies
|2023 Fair Value Price
|2024 Fair Value Price
|12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$67.47
|$68.10
|$67.53
|Potentially Good Buy
|10%
|$60.72
|$61.29
|$60.78
|Potentially Strong Buy
|20%
|$53.98
|$54.48
|$54.02
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|30%
|$42.51
|$47.67
|$47.27
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|40%
|$40.48
|$40.86
|$40.52
|Currently
|$52.96
|21.51%
|22.23%
|21.58%
|Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|35.31%
|36.50%
|35.42%
MMP is a potentially strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
Magellan is behind the curve on the energy transition, currently focused on a bit of biofuels. However, I am skeptical of the Energy Information Administration's forecast that transportation fuel demand in the US will remain relatively stable through at least 2050.
MMP's plans to eventually get into hydrogen and carbon sequestration are far behind ENB and EPD, who are already doing these things.
MMP seems willing to wait longer than most midstreams to get into green energy because consumers don't actually want to pay for the green energy transition.
MMP shouldn't rely on current consumer preferences because even conservative Millennials and Gen Zers care about these things.
When 80% of young Republicans favor more wind and 88% more solar, the path to the future is clear and green. MMP will need to get more aggressive with its green energy transition plans.
Because in the low probability worst-case scenario, demand for refined products could fall by 50% over the next 27 years.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
S&P still rates MMP BBB+ stable because its existential risk is more than 30 years away.
MMP's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 488th Best In The Master List, 2nd Percentile In The Master List
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Enbridge (Best Risk Management In the Industry)
|96
|
Exceptional
|
Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Magellan Midstream
|13
|Very Poor
|High Risk (30+ Years)
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
MMP's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 2% of the world's best blue chips and is similar to:
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MMP's is very poor due to its slow start on its green energy transition plan, at managing theirs, according to S&P.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in MMP (I'm not a market-timer).
13/13 quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about MMP.
Are you worried about inflation re-accelerating in 2023? A lot of very smart economists are.
Are you worried about a potential drawn-out severe recession triggered by the Fed going too far? A lot of investors are.
Do you dream of drifting to your retirement paradise on an ocean of safe and growing cash?
Well, then it's time to stop dreaming and take charge of your financial destiny.
With the industry's best balance sheet, profitability, and management, Magellan Midstream has proven itself a retirement dream stock for 21 years.
And while I and S&P find its green energy transition plan lacking, for the next 30 years, the bond market, rating agencies, analysts, and I are very confident that MMP will be a wonderful ultra-yield energy utility retirees can trust.
Not just in this likely mild recession but in all future recessions of the next 30 years.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns MMP in our portfolios.
