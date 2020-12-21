IVV: S&P 500 Dashboard For February

Feb. 01, 2023 5:20 AM ETiShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)IWM, MDY, RSP, SPY
Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Marketplace

Summary

  • S&P 500 stocks have a median overvaluation of 15.5% relative to averages since 2012.
  • Energy and real estate are the best sectors regarding value and quality scores.
  • Industrials and communication are the less attractive ones.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Data analytics report and key performance indicators on information dashboard for Business strategy and business intelligence.

Worawut Prasuwan

This monthly dashboard series reports sector metrics in the S&P 500 index. It is also a top-down analysis of all ETFs tracking this index. Among them, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is the second

Value and Quality in sectors

Value and Quality in sectors (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Value and Quality variations

Value and Quality variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum in sectors

Momentum in sectors ( Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) features data-driven strategies outperforming their benchmarks since inception. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.62K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.