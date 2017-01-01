RalphCoulter

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

The Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) just reported its fourth-quarter earnings. The railroad, which is one of my largest industrial holdings, is the last Class I railroad to report its earnings. The Canadian giant beat both revenue and EPS estimates, it reported a slower increase in its operating ratio than I expected, and its business remains well on track to expand. This includes the pending approval of the Kansas City Southern acquisition and strength in grains and intermodal.

In this article, I will walk you through my thoughts and explain why the company behind the CP tickers remains one of my favorite industrial stocks on the market.

4Q22 Was Good, Given The Circumstances

In 4Q22, the railroad generated $2.46 billion in revenue, beating expectations by $10 million. This number is 20.6% higher compared to 4Q21. It helped the company to generate $1.14 in non-GAAP EPS, which is $0.06 higher than expected.

Volumes Were Good

Strength started all the way at the top as the railroad generated 8% higher RTMs (volumes adjusted for freight distance - a good metric for volumes).

Canadian Pacific Railway

Only coal, potash, and forest products saw RTM declines. Without adjusting to distance, we saw some weakness in energy as well.

Strength mainly came from grain, which saw an increase of 24% in total carloads and 27% in RTMs.

Grains are my favorite topic to talk about when it comes to CP's earnings, as it is such a major railroad for North American grains. 54% of its bulk shipments are grain shipments. When adding potash and other fertilizers, that number rises to 82%.

While coal saw some temporary headwinds due to mine closures, grain saw strong growth. The latest 8,500-foot grain elevated in Saskatchewan started in December. In 2023, the company expects to benefit from over 50 origin elevators of at least 8,500 feet. While potash volumes were down due to weather-related issues, grain shipments benefited from one of the best Canadian grain crops ever. It was a top 5 harvest after last year's crop quality was disappointing.

Not only is this important in a world seeking every bit of grain supply it can find, but it also makes CP so important when it comes to moving these volumes.

This is what I wrote in November, concerning CP's investments in grain equipment:

The timing could not be better as CP will receive the last of the 5,900 new high-capacity grain cars it ordered in 2018. These hoppers allow the average grain train to ship 15,000 tons of wheat, up from 10,400 when the company used smaller hoppers and shorter trains. Moreover, in 2017, the company serviced 12 8,500-foot capable grain elevators. This year, it could be 47. In 2024, that number is likely to be 55.

The aforementioned coal decline was caused by outages at Teck's Elkview mine, which caused CP to lose over 100 trains in volumes.

Forest products were weak due to slowing housing demand. Merchandise was strong. Even better, it's expected to remain resilient despite macroeconomic challenges.

We saw increased volumes in our DRUbit during the quarter as well as plastics from our new IPL petrochemical facility single-served by CP in the Alberta, Heartland. Despite macro uncertainty, I expect ECP volumes to remain resilient as we start off 2023.

In intermodal, volumes were up 17%. The expansion at the port of St. John, slow comps in prior years, and a more fluid network are supportive of higher growth. The company expects to continue to outperform peers when it comes to intermodal growth. I believe this is a fair assessment, as it does not take a lot of additional growth capacity to outperform in an otherwise slow market.

It also needs to be said that the new CPKC company (post-merger) has the ability to take a lot of trucks off the roads when it ships intermodal from through the three North American nations.

Operating Costs Could Have Been Worse

With that said, total revenue was up 21%, which is one of the strongest growth rates I have encountered in 4Q22. On an FX-adjusted base, that number is 16%.

Unfortunately, the railroad was also not spared with regard to rising expenses in an environment of high inflation. Operating cost growth outperformed revenue growth by 100 basis points (200 basis points on an adjusted basis). This resulted in a 60 basis points higher operating ratio and 19% operating income growth.

Canadian Pacific Railway

While these numbers aren't great, I'm glad the railroad managed to keep the OR below 60%.

Unsurprisingly, fuel was the biggest driver of higher costs. Fuel costs soared by 73% to $399 million. Wage costs were flat, as lower accruals for incentives and share-based compensation offset a higher employee count and higher wages. Other than that, I'm quite happy with the way the company managed its operating expenses.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Speaking of operations, the company further improved network fluidity. It now has an 8% larger workforce and no major operating issues. It's fair to say that CP has recovered from post-pandemic network issues.

We are in a great place from a network and resource perspective in spite of a historically tight labor market in ‘22. It was a record year of hiring at CP. We added more than 1,600 conductors over the course of last year and we made some significant progress with our labor agreements with the recent tentative collective agreements, both with the Unifor as well as the BLET. Both of those agreements are out for ratification.

Free Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Free cash flow improved from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion in 2022. A rise of almost $500 million in operating cash flow met lower fees related to the pending KSU acquisition.

Thanks to these numbers, the company repaid more than $1.6 billion in debt. It now has a pro-forma adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8x.

This free cash flow number implies an FCF yield of just 2.8%. That's based on CP's $97.7 billion market cap. This yield is very low. However, due to the pending KSU deal, the company is expected to boost FCF to $3.7 billion in 2023 and $5.0 billion in 2025. This paves the road for a 5.1% FCF yield, which is fair - even if I'm using expectations that are rather far out. Net debt is expected to fall to 2.0x EBITDA in 2024.

TIKR.com (2022 Is Excluded)

With that said, let's discuss the KSU deal.

What About KSU?

KSU was Kansas City Southern's ticker when it was stock listed. Most refer to Kansas City as KSC, so please don't be confused.

Initially, the merger was expected to close at the end of 2022. Then, it became clear that it could take a bit longer. Now, CP expects STB approval in 1Q23.

CP received the environmental impact statement. According to CEO Keith Creel:

I am extremely pleased last week also to note the release of the final environmental impact statement. Certainly, that’s no small feat and a huge quantum of work by the STB to get that done in the meticulous thoughtful way that they handled not only just the environmental impact statement, but has been handling this entire file. So I commend the team for the work they did. Throughout the process, as I’ve said, the STB isn’t very thorough. They have been meticulous and we continue to eagerly anticipate their decision on our merger applications, which we expect this quarter.

The problem is that this is everything we can work with. The company is not commenting on any other details, as it respects the STB's workload and the importance of a decision that would create a very powerful new railroad.

With that said, on January 25, the Department of Justice mentioned that it had serious concerns about increasing consolidation in the industry. I would make the case that this news isn't as big as it might seem. The DOJ's influence is limited here. Moreover, CP/KCS (or CPKC) creates competition. The railroads have no overlap and would create a new competitor for both BNSF and Union Pacific (UNP).

I believe that if competition fears were reasonable, the voting trust would not have been approved.

I may be wrong, but I think the odds are still extremely in favor of final STB approval.

Valuation, Outperformance & Outlook

CP did not provide guidance, as it is waiting for approval. However, there are some things to keep in mind going forward:

Grains are expected to remain strong.

Coal is likely rebounding.

Intermodal is benefiting from secular growth despite a loos truck market.

Potash volumes are likely rebounding.

Pricing power remains a big tailwind.

As a result of these tailwinds, CP outperformed its peers over the past 12 months. I expect this to continue, which is one of the reasons why I decided to ignore CP's low sub-1% dividend yield. When it comes to buying a higher yield, I'm investing in Union Pacific. However, on a total return basis, I believe that CP will remain unbeatable - especially once the KSC/KSU merger is approved. This will generate synergies and open up new markets, connecting Canada, the United States, and Mexico. I discussed these benefits in great detail in a supply chain-focused article in September.

Data by YCharts

When it comes to putting a valuation multiple on CP, it's tricky as 2023 won't see a lot of merger synergies. The impact of that will be more visible in 2024.

Moreover, what if the merger is rejected? If that happens, I'm unlikely to sell, as I always liked CP as a standalone business. If that were not the case, I would have never written so many bullish articles. After all, investing based on a pending STB decision is too risky.

Anyway, using 2024 numbers, CP is trading at 13.8x EBITDA. I believe that is fair.

Data by YCharts

That said, I do not believe that CP shares will take off anytime soon. The same goes for the market in general. Economic risks are high, and I still expect the Fed to be more hawkish than the market expects.

Hence, if you're in the market for a quality railroad, I think buying on 10% corrections is the way to go here. If you get CP 10% cheaper, you're getting a good deal.

Data by YCharts

The company has sold off more than 10% regularly since the pandemic. It's how I bought a lot of shares, as I consistently reinvested small amounts.

Takeaway

I like the company's 4Q22 numbers. While operating expenses outperformed, CP was able to maintain a sub-60% operating ratio. It saw strong growth in grains and intermodal, while most volume declines in other segments were caused by temporary headwinds.

While CP did not provide guidance, the railroad remains in a good spot to generate outperforming growth over its peers - even if macroeconomic headwinds keep overall growth subdued in the quarters ahead.

Moreover, the merger with KSU seems to be on track. I believe that KSU will receive approval in the weeks ahead.

All things considered, CP remains my top rail pick for total returns - with or without merger approval.

I will continue to add to my position and believe that 10% drawdowns offer a great risk/reward for new share purchases.

