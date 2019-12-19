Ad Budgets Set To Slow Even More In 2023

Feb. 01, 2023
Beth Kindig
Summary

  • 2023 will not be the year of recovery for ad budgets. As of now, growth is expected to be lower than 2022.
  • Digital ad spending is expected to grow 7.2% YoY to $422.8 billion. It is down from 13.7% expected growth in 2022.
  • The overall advertising market is expected to slow down in 2023. Some of the crucial reasons are rising interest rates, inflation, and slowing global growth.
Marketer using a computer to digital online marketing banner web icon for business and social media marketing, content marketing, viral, SEO, keyword, advertise, website, and internet marketing.

Ad-tech stocks across the board had a tough year last year. Investors are hoping that 2023 will be a better year, yet according to the projected ad spend for 2023, this may not be the case.

It's clear

Global Advertising YoY Growth Projections

Marketing Expenses % of Company Revenues

Social Networks Users in the U.S. by the Platform 2022 Millions

Average Time Spent by U.S. Adults on Social Media in minutes, 2022

Beth Kindig
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

