Samsung Looking To Impact The PC Market

Feb. 01, 2023 1:30 PM ETSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF)
Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
2.9K Followers

Summary

  • Samsung unveiled their latest-generation S series smartphone, the S23, at their recent Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco.
  • It offered several nice incremental enhancements to the previous version, including a new 200 Mpixel image sensor for the main camera, a special speed-bumped version of the latest-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SOC, a modestly refined design, and a few new colors.
  • The company also unveiled their latest-generation Galaxy notebook PCs at the same event, indicating that it’s making a more serious effort at becoming a bigger player in the PC market.

Samsung Office in Seoul

georgeclerk

As with many major tech vendors, Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) has developed a fairly regular cadence of updates for its major product lines. So, in a surprise to absolutely no one, the company unveiled their latest-generation S series smartphone, the S23, at their recent

This article was written by

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
2.9K Followers
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.