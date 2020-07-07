Weibo: Undervalued China Tech Play With Potential Event Catalysts Ahead

Feb. 01, 2023 6:39 AM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)BABA
Valber profile picture
Valber
486 Followers

Summary

  • Weibo is one of China’s leading social media platforms and offers a compelling tech play on China’s economic rebound in 2023.
  • The stock trades at about 8x its 2021 net income and is highly attractive if its financial performance can rebound quickly towards its 2021 result.
  • There is a good probability of an event catalyst for Weibo stock via Alibaba’s divestment of its stake or a privatization by its largest shareholder Sina.

Silhouette of young woman using smartphone next to window with cityscape

FangXiaNuo/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

Often described internationally as China's Twitter equivalent, Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is one of the leading social media platforms in China. In the US social media context, Weibo can be thought of as combining elements of many platforms

Weibo historical financial performance

Seeking Alpha

Weibo historical financial performance

Seeking Alpha

Weibo breakdown of revenue

Weibo annual report

This article was written by

Valber profile picture
Valber
486 Followers
A Mixed Martial Arts style of investing as pioneered by Warren Buffett -Charlie Munger's "all investment is value investment in the sense that you're always trying to get better prospects than you're paying for."Ben Graham's buying $1 of value for 50 cents.Phil Fisher's growth without paying too much.Stanley Druckenmiller's trading and managing downside (bold, hold, or quickly fold).Ken Fisher's no investing style is indefinitely superior. Understand your opponent (the opportunities that present, the market cycle) and utilise one of your style mastery's accordingly.All articles are for informational purposes only and are not investment or financial advice.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.