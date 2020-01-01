GAM: Plodding Along

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • General American Investors is an equity-focused CEF.
  • The fund has a Large Cap/Growth tilt to its portfolio composition.
  • The CEF does not have a managed distribution, only paying semi-annually the capital gains it can actually generate and the received interest income on its portfolio.
  • The fund's performance from a total return standpoint has been in line with the S&P 500 in the past year.
  • This article covers CEFs and related analytics.

Treadmill

WoodenheadWorld

Thesis

General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) is an equity focused closed end fund. The vehicle has a low leverage ratio of 14.6%, and aims to replicate the S&P 500 returns. The fund has an extremely long track record, being in this business for

gam pb

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

GAM TR

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

gam

Style (Morningstar)

GAM

GAM Sectors (Fund Website)

GAM holdings

Top 10 Holdings (Fund Website)

Chart
Data by YCharts

GAM dividends

Dividends (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.97K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.