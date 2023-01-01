Differentiated Growth Not Enough To Push Comerica Ahead Of Peers

Feb. 01, 2023 6:43 AM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.36K Followers

Summary

  • Comerica has continued to lag its regional peers despite above-average asset sensitivity, and a fourth quarter pre-provision miss doesn't help.
  • Guidance works out to potentially 20% or better pre-provision growth in 2023, and Comerica offers a lot of things (NIM expansion, operating leverage, loan growth) that the market usually wants.
  • Comerica is targeting new growth markets like North Carolina, but I remain unconvinced that Comerica brings anything new or exciting to the table here.
  • I don't really like Comerica, but the valuation ($80-plus fair value on 3% long-term earnings growth) seems too low relative to the outlook and fundamentals.
The entrance to Comerica Bank headquarters

JHVEPhoto

At some point I could understand if Comerica (NYSE:CMA) management wonders what it will take to get any sort of sustained outperformance in the shares. Asset sensitivity was an advantage in 2023 and Comerica lagged other regional banks. Net interest

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.36K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.