Many investors think of the S&P 500 (SPY) as being the ultimate diversification play. While that may be true from a market-weighted perspective, it's simply not the case when it comes to diversification by company.

That's because even though big names like Google (GOOG), Tesla (TSLA), and Apple (AAPL) have declined meaningfully declined over the past year, they still have outsized representation on the S&P 500 due to their mega market capitalizations.

Plus, value investors may simply not be interested in holding a number of growth stocks in an index that seems to be perpetually overvalued, subjecting the index to more downside risk in the event of a market downturn.

This brings me to the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV), which offers a good mix of diversification, value, and dividend income. In this article, I highlight the attributes that make VTV an attractive holding for investors seeking immediate diversification and long-term value creation.

Why VTV?

The Vanguard Value ETF is broadly diversified and seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Large Cap Value Index, giving investors a convenient way to gain exposure to the nation's largest value stocks. This index is great for fee-conscious investors, as it adopts a passively managed, full-replication approach. This is reflected by VTV's A+ Expense grade, due to its very low 0.04% expense ratio, sitting far below the 0.45% median across the ETF universe.

Notably, VTV is well diversified between different sectors that are well known for paying and growing their dividends. This includes healthcare, financials, industrials, consumer defensive, and energy comprising the top 5 sectors. Interestingly enough, real estate is a relatively small component of VTV, representing just 3% of the ETF total, as shown below. Investors, however, can gain exposure to this dividend-paying sector through the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), so there really isn't a need for VTV to have high exposure to real estate as well.

Meanwhile, VTV's top 10 holdings are a recognizable list of names, including Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares (BRK.B) as well as healthcare, energy, banking, and consumer staples giants UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Exxon Mobil (XOM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Remarkably, UNH is a moat-worthy health insurance giant that is well known for high dividend growth with a 5-year dividend CAGR of 17.4%, and Exxon Mobil just closed out a blowout quarter with record cash flow from operations of $77 billion.

Looking at the long-term performance over the past decade, VTV has trailed that of the S&P 500 index with a 194% total return, compared to the 225% return of the S&P 500. So why would an investor opt for VTV instead of SPY? The answer is a higher dividend and downside protection. As shown below, VTV's value focus has served it well over the past year, with a positive 1.7% return, comparing favorably to the negative 8.2% return of SPY.

Importantly, VTV carries an A+ Dividend Grade with a 10-year dividend CAGR of 8.2%. Holding all else equal, a 2.2% dividend yield plus an 8.2% CAGR equates to a 10%+ annual growth rate, which is more or less in line with that of SPY, while giving investors a higher yield and more downside protection. As shown below, Seeking Alpha's Quant gives VTV a Buy rating, and it scores A grades for expenses, dividends, risk, and liquidity.

Investor Takeaway

The Vanguard Value ETF offers broad exposure to the nation's largest value stocks, with a well-balanced sector breakdown, plus top holdings that are leaders in each of their respective industries. Furthermore, it has a very low expense ratio and strong ratings across ETF attributes. As such, I find VTV to be an attractive choice for long-term investors seeking immediate diversification with a higher dividend yield and more downside protection compared to the S&P 500.