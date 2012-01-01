onurdongel

Introduction

In July 2022, I wrote my first article on MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), stating that it has several advantages against its peers Energy Transfer (ET), Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI), and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), like the strategic relationship with Marathon Petroleum's (MPC), which enables MPLX LP to work more efficiently and have more stable revenues and earnings.

MPLX is a high-quality MLP with superior profitability to its peers. Its strategic partnership with MPC gives it an edge against its competition and secures its business.

The distribution was high (9%) and safely covered, the balance sheet and risk segment looked good and the valuation was low. Therefore I rated it a 'buy' with massive upside potential.

The distribution of 9% is stable, safe and destined to grow further. In addition, there is a massive upside due to an undeserved undervaluation.

Given the performance, MPLX has done since my article, I would say I wasn't wrong.

Performance since article (seekingalpha.com)

The total return is 19.4% in half a year, while the S&P 500 has gained only 2.8% in the same timeframe.

Since then, three quarterly earnings have passed, oil and natural gas prices have deteriorated, and the stock has gained a lot, which gives me a reason to revisit MPLX LP and see how things have changed and if I have to reiterate my rating.

MPLX Q4 earnings report

In Q4, MPLX generated revenue of $2.66B, which beats analysts' estimates by $40M but means a decline of 2.6% YoY. Adj. EBITDA came in flat YoY with just +0.6% growth. Distributable cash flow (DCF) increased more with +5.2% YoY.

Q4 quarterly earnings (MPLX IR)

On an annual basis, MPLX generated revenue of $5.36B against $4.62B in 2021 (+16%YoY). Adj. EBITDA came in with $5.78B against $5.56B in 2021, and DCF was $4.85B vs. $4.64B in 2021, growing by 3.9% and 4.5%, respectively.

Q4 annual business performance (MPLX IR)

In my last article, I described growth as this:

MPLX has grown tremendously since its formation in 2012 and, as you can see here, in the last five years, too. Good to see is that EBITDA and Free Cash Flow grew way more than revenue, showing good scaling and management's ability to improve profitability ... On a per-year basis, revenue grew by 32%, EBITDA by 37%, and FCF by 157%.

So I think it is reasonable to say that growth has stalled significantly this year.

Segments

MPLX works with two segments, Logistics & Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P). In the last years, both segments contributed about 50% of EBITDA. In Q2 and Q3 2022, G&P declined, leaving L&S to contribute about 2/3 of EBITDA.

Revenue by segment (businessquant.com)

In Q4, L&S volumes look mixed, with Crude Pipelines growing 7% and Terminals growing 4% YoY. Product Pipelines volume declined by 9%, calculating total volume growth of just 2.6% YoY.

L&S segment volume and EBITDA contribution (MPLX IR)

Profitability seemed to have improved, leading to adj. EBITDA growth of 4.8%.

These increases were primarily driven by higher pipeline tariff rates and contributions from joint ventures, partially offset by higher project related expenses. -Management's comment in the press release

Average tariffs were $0.89 per barrel in Q4, a 2% increase YoY.

Average tariffs (businessquant.com)

As you can see in the chart, tariffs were on a downtrend since Q1 2020 but may have bottomed in Q2 2022. As of now, tariffs are back above the average of the last five years and not far away from the all-time high of $0.94.

G&P volumes did better, with gathering, processing, and fractionation all growing with a total volume increase of 6%. However, profitability has turned negative in comparison to Q4 2021, declining by 7%.

G&P segment volume and EBITDA contribution (MPLX IR)

As a reason for declining EBITDA in the G&P segment, management states lower natural gas prices.

Segment-adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by $36 million compared to the same period in 2021, as higher volumes were offset largely by lower natural gas liquids prices. - Management's comment in the press release

This sounds reasonable since the natural gas price has given away most of its 2021 and 2022 gains, being at the same levels as in April 2021 and beneath the mean and median of the last five years.

Natural gas price five-year chart (koyfin.com)

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects the natural gas price to be around $5/MMBtu between '23 and '24.

EIA natural gas forecast (eia.gov)

See here for more information about the EIA forecast.

If this forecast turns out to be correct, MPLX should be able to generate more EBITDA in the G&P segment, at least back to its former level since the $5/MMBtu price target is nearly the same as the mean of $5.06 we saw this the beginning of 2021.

Distribution

In my previous article, I mentioned distribution as one of the key reasons to invest in MPLX. This is still the case.

MPLX distribution overview (koyfin.com)

The dividend yield is at 8.9% so essentially the same as when I wrote my previous article. This is due to a gain in share price and a hike of nearly 10% in the distribution in Q3 last year. Even though the distribution was raised, it is still comfortably covered by 1.6 times DCF, which is higher than in the same timeframe in 2021.

MPLX distribution coverage (MPLX IR)

In 2022, MPLX contributed $3.5B to unitholders, $3B through distributions, and $0.5B through unit buybacks. That the management is unitholder-friendly was a positive aspect I mentioned in my previous article and I am glad to see that this has continued.

Debt

Again, I want to refer to my first article in which I mentioned that MPLX debt is good and will probably become better:

MPLX has the second lowest debt to equity and debt to EBITDA ratio but the highest FCF to debt ratio. That shows that only EPD has a better debt structure as of now. But as you can see, MPLX dramatically reduced debt since 2020, way more than its competitors. Since the management changed its focus from growth to more capital discipline, I predict that debt will be reduced further.

In fact, MPLX has continued to reduce its debt, bringing the total debt to EBITDA ratio down to 3.5 from >4 in 2019 and 3.7 in 2021.

MPLX debt structure (MPLX IR)

Looking at the debt maturities through 2040, MPLX should be able to reduce this metric further until 2025 when a bigger chunk of debt has to be refinanced. Since rates could be lower again in 2025, I think this is nothing you need to worry about right now.

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures (CE) in 2023 are estimated to increase by 11% to $950M, which comes closer to its 2020 CE of $985M. Nevertheless, this increase does not seem to be enough to fund growth in 2023.

MPLX CE 2023 (MPLX IR)

MPLX Stock Valuation

Since the share price has gained almost 20% since my last article, I think it is essential to look at the valuation and potential returns in the next years. MPLX is still attractively valued in comparison to its earnings and its peers.

MPLX valuation comparison (businessquant.com)

MPLX has the lowest P/E and the second lowest P/FCF in comparison to its peers. A P/E of 9.1 is absolutely reasonable for a company like MPLX and could be way higher. The P/FCF of 43.4 isn't as attractive but still better than the sector alternatives.

To look at the potential returns, I used FastGraphs which projects the average earnings or cash flow multiples in correlation with analysts' estimates.

MPLX FastGraphs forecast chart (fastgraphs.com)

If MPLX reverts to its five-year average price-to-cash flow multiple, a buy today would result in a decline in the share price of almost 8%, offset by the dividend and resulting in a total return of 5.05% annually until the end of 2024. To calculate this, FastGraphs used analysts' estimates of 1.28% and 1.84% growth in 2023 and 2024. Considering this, I don't think the last article's statement of MPLX having a "massive upside" is still valid.

Conclusion

MPLX had a decent quarter considering the circumstances the last half of 2022 brought us. However, growth has slowed, and CE projections don't seem to change that in 2023. But, one of the most significant reasons to invest in MPLX, the distribution, is still doing good, and I have no doubt it will do even better in the future. Therefore, I still see MPLX as a high-quality dividend stock. Contrary to my last article, I don't think there is a massive upside due to a nearly 20% price gain and slower growth prospects. But, it is still an excellent stock for everyone seeking high, reliable, and growing dividend income. All in all, I still rate MPLX as a buy.

Note: MPLX is a Limited Partnership (LP) which means that distributions are taxed differently from other companies. That means that you have to do taxes in the US if you hold units of MPLX. If you don't want to do that, maybe because you are from a different country like I am, MPLX is probably not the right choice for you. This is the reason why I don't hold units of MPLX even though I rate it a buy. If you are interested in these types of companies but don't want to do taxes in the US, I can recommend looking at Enbridge (ENB) which is also a midstream company but without the K-1 tax form.