What Goes Up Also Comes Down: The Heavy Hand Of Bubble Symmetry

Charles Hugh Smith profile picture
Charles Hugh Smith
4.35K Followers

Summary

  • The key feature of bubble symmetry is the entire bubble retraces in roughly the same time frame as it took to soar to absurd heights.
  • At the peak and for some time after, bubbles are viewed as the natural order of markets and so they should continue expanding forever.
  • But the natural order of markets is mean reversion and the collapse of whatever is unsustainable.

Hand holding needle about to pop bubble with dollar sign

Should bubble symmetry play out in the S&P 500, we can anticipate a steep 45% drop to pre-bubble levels, followed by another leg down as the speculative frenzy is slowly extinguished.

Bubble symmetry is, well, interesting. The dot-com stock market bubble

Dot-com bubble and pop - the same symmetry plays out in 6 months or 6 years

Nasdaq 1997 to 2002 - classic bubble symmetrical retrace

S&P 500 bubble symmetry

Housing bubble symmetry

