As we enter a new year, all eyes are on the Fed and their plans to avoid a potentially crippling economic recession. Recently, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller had said that he favored a 25-basis point increase at the upcoming FOMC meeting, confirming market expectations. With this meeting just around the corner, what can we expect, and how do we get to our goal of returning to 2% inflation?

Currently, the labor market is doing well with a 3.5% unemployment rate hovering near 50-year lows and 223,000 net jobs created in December. Yet, underneath the surface, signs of an economic slowdown are everywhere — with major tech companies announcing tens of thousands of layoffs and more announcements daily. The most recent economic data reveals several signs that have historically predicted economic recessions.

First, the index of leading economic indicators fell an additional 1% after declining by more than 4% in the past six months. This index includes housing starts, which have declined by almost 22% over the last year. The past two times that this has happened was during the Great Recession of 2008 and the 2020 COVID-19 induced recession.

Second, the treasury yield is now extremely inverted. The current spread between the 10-year and 2-year treasury note is 70 basis points. All ten of the previous recessions, dating back to 1955, have been preceded by an inverted yield curve, with the exception of one false positive where an inversion led to an economic slowdown — which was not officially declared a recession.

Third, in an effort to fight rising inflation, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively tightening monetary policy. Starting last year, the FOMC raised the Federal Funds Rate seven times, amounting to a total of 400 basis points. All ten of the previous recessions have been preceded by tight monetary policy and the raising of short-term interest rates. The prospect of a looming recession makes it difficult, if not impossible, for the Fed to meet its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment — at least in the short-term.

This evidence suggests that an economic recession is imminent, if not already here. However, is there a possibility of the Federal Reserve defying history and engineering a soft landing? These so-called “stylized facts” of the US business cycle are just that — statistical observations that are true until they are not. As the disclaimer given to investors goes — “past performance is no guarantee of future results.” There are reasons why this time might be different.

To begin with, the Federal Reserve’s response to COVID-19, along with the associated supply chain disruptions, was one of the major causes of high inflation over the past year. The Fed simply held rates too low for too long while ballooning their balance sheet. However, the aftermath of the pandemic is one of the reasons why the economy has not yet folded under the strain of the Fed’s rate hikes. The development of effective vaccines and therapeutics against COVID-19 unleashed pent-up consumer and business demand that was building during the 2020 lockdowns and layoffs.

The stabilization of the pandemic has alleviated much of the supply chain disruptions that plagued the shipping industry, especially affecting US ports. In the past month, China abandoned its “Zero-COVID” policy and relaxed pandemic restrictions, which is expected to ease global supply chains. Additionally, oil and energy prices are now well off their peak from last year. All of these positive supply-side developments will work to improve productivity. In fact, US labor productivity increased in Q3 of 2022 for the first time in nearly a year. Productivity growth is the key to growing the economy with low inflation.

These reasons have given the Fed the cover to pursue a much more aggressive tightening. But this also raises the following questions: have they raised rates too much or too little, and can the Fed engineer a soft landing despite what history is telling us? The pathway is narrow, but the tailwinds are there for a soft landing.

So what should the Fed do now? There is mounting evidence that inflation has already peaked and is on its way down. The CPI inflation rate is 6.5% year-over-year, down from its near 9% peak in June 2022. Prices for December dropped by 0.1%, the lowest it's been since May 2020, and the average monthly inflation rate over the past six months has been 0.17%, annualizing to the Fed’s target of 2%. In addition, GDP growth was 2.9% in 2022 Q4. In spite of what some in mainstream media have said, the Fed’s goal is not to destroy jobs, but to contain inflation without breaking the economy.

Although the Fed made a policy mistake by not responding to earlier signs of inflation, Chair Powell’s hawkish stance since then has done much to restore the FOMC’s commitment to price stability. Central bank credibility is critical in anchoring inflation expectations and preventing a self-fulfilling inflation spiral. According to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations, inflation expectations are at the lowest it’s been over the last 18 months.

In spite of the signs of lower inflation, The Federal Reserve does not have a case to err on the side of being too aggressive rather than not being aggressive enough. The lack of credibility is why the Fed’s disinflation policies failed in the 1970s. At that time, the Fed took their foot off the gas when they thought that the inflation was under control. The result was that the inflation came back with a vengeance, peaking twice above 10%, with the second time being worse than the first. High inflation had become entrenched and remained above 5% for nearly a decade. It’s evident that this time around, the Fed needs to regain their credibility.

In light of these positive developments, moderating the pace of the rate hike to 25 basis points at the next FOMC meeting on January 31-February 1 seems warranted. However, the FOMC’s statement and guidance must clearly indicate that their future policies will be data dependent. If the inflation outlook were to deteriorate, it should leave no doubt that the rate hikes will continue in earnest.

It’s understandable that the Fed wants to make sure that they're able to put out the inflation fire. While the water damage can be worse than the fire itself, putting out the fire will guarantee that it not spread to the rest of the house. But if they can do both, Chair Powell will have accomplished something that very few Feds have done before.