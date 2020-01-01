Can The Fed Defy History With A Soft Landing?

Feb. 01, 2023 7:36 AM ET
Victor Li profile picture
Victor Li
8 Followers

Summary

  • There is evidence that suggests an economic recession is imminent, if not already here. However, there is a possibility of the Federal Reserve defying history and engineering a soft landing.
  • Although the Fed made a policy mistake by not responding to earlier signs of inflation, Chair Powell’s hawkish stance since then has done much to restore the FOMC’s credibility.
  • If the Fed can put out the inflation fire while containing the collateral water damage of a recession, they will have accomplished something that has rarely been done before.

The United States Federal Reserve in Washington, DC

fstockfoto/iStock via Getty Images

As we enter a new year, all eyes are on the Fed and their plans to avoid a potentially crippling economic recession. Recently, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller had said that he favored a 25-basis point increase at

This article was written by

Victor Li profile picture
Victor Li
8 Followers
Victor Li is Professor of Economics at the Villanova School of Business. He was previously Senior Economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and on the economics faculty at Penn State University and Princeton University.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.